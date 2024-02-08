No change to England XV to face Wales but one bench tweak confirmed

Steve Borthwick has ignored the temptation to tinker with his England selection for this Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales, naming a starting XV that has no changes from last weekend’s opening-round win over Italy.

The English had to come from being behind at the interval in Rome to eventually secure their 27-24 success, but the reaction to that inconsistent performance has been to go in against the Welsh at Twickenham with the exact same starting side that ran out at Stadio Olimpico.

It means second starts for last weekend’s XV debutants Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots at inside centre and blindside respectively, along with the retention of George Ford and Alex Mitchell as the preferred half-back partnership.

The only tweak Borthwick has made is the reinstatement of Ellis Genge to the England bench. The loosehead was originally named as last weekend’s back-up to Joe Marler.

However, a foot injury materialised after the match day 23 had been named and it eventually resulted in Genge giving up his replacement role to Beno Obano who went to play the closing minutes against the Italians.

Those joining Genge on the bench in London include back-rower Chandler Cunningham-South, out-half Fin Smith and winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso who all came on as replacements in Rome to make their Test-level debuts.

Borthwick said in an RFU statement: “It was both pleasing and important to have started our Six Nations campaign in Rome with a victory. It was good to have done so in front of so many travelling England supporters.

“However, we know there are areas of our game to improve as we prepare for this Saturday’s game against a spirited Wales team.

“With a new player group and a number of new caps, we have tried to develop our game on both sides of the ball. Such changes take time, and I was pleased with how quickly the players settled and adapted last weekend against Italy.

“We are delighted to be back playing in front of a sold-out Twickenham this Saturday. The visit of the Wales team is always a fixture that creates a special atmosphere.

“I have no doubt that this group of players are relishing the challenge before them and are looking forward to creating a very special experience for our supporters.”

England (vs Wales, Saturday)

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 32 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 58 caps)

12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 65 caps)

10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 92 caps) – vice-captain

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 12 caps)

1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 89 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 86 caps) – captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 34 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 77 caps) – vice-captain

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps)

6. Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 26 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 8 caps)

17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps) – vice-captain

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 108 caps)

19. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 1 cap)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 97 caps)

22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)