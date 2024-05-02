Gloucester in talks with former England lock prospect

Gloucester have had talks with lock Elliott Stooke about making a return to Kingsholm when his contract with bitter West Country rivals Bath runs out at the end of the season.

RugbyPass broke the news of the Cherry and Whites signings of Gareth Anscombe and Christian Wade and the departures of Adam Hastings and Jonny May from Gloucester in recent months and understands talks have taken place.

Stooke, who will be 31 in September, rejoined Bath last November on a short-term deal until the end of the season after starting the season in the Top 14 with Montpellier as a World Cup joker but left just days after the departure of Richard Cockerill.

The former England under-20 and England Saxons international made the last of his 11 appearances in Bath colours last month in the Champions Cup defeat at Exeter Chiefs and has played 138 times in his two spells at The Rec.

Stooke started his career at Gloucester, playing 65 times in his first spell before a loan spell at London loan, his first stint at Bath and then Wasps, moving on to Bristol Bears when the Coventry-based outfit went into administration at the start of last season.

He initially moved to Top 14 strugglers Montpellier in January 2023 as an injury joker and stayed on for the first three months of this season to provide cover for players who were away on international duty.

Bath have been busy improving their squad for next season, signing Leicester Tigers loosehead Francois Van Wyk and Leinster lock Ross Molony, which means that they are unlikely to have space in the salary cap to keep on Stooke.

Stooke isn’t the first Bath player to attract interest from Gloucester this season. They had talks with England tighthead prop Will Stuart and winger Joe Cokanasiga before they committed at The Rec until 2026 and 2027, respectively.