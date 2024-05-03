'Cheers Elon Musk' - Gloucester have X account removed

Gloucester have experienced an digital setback with the removal of their main social media account on platform X, prompting a temporary shift to their associated Hartpury account for all club communications on the site.

The specific reasons behind the account’s removal have not been made clear as yet.

The switch was publicly acknowledged through a post on the Gloucester-Hartpury account on X this morning, which stated: “Due to @X locking the @gloucesterrugby account, all club communication will be distributed through the @gloshartpury channels whilst we resolve this issue. Please share this message. Cheers @elonmusk.”

Due to @X locking the @gloucesterrugby account, all Club communication will be distributed through the @gloshartpury channels whilst we resolve this issue. Please share this message. Cheers @elonmusk. 👍 — Gloucester-Hartpury (@gloshartpury) May 3, 2024

The tagging of Musk in the message appears to be a light-hearted addition – or even a backhanded plea for help – rather than an indication that the South African multi-billionaire had anything to do with it.

The mess has not gone unnoticed among the players, with Gloucester prop Jamal Ford-Robinson responding to the incident humorously.

The front rower shared a meme that playfully insinuated his involvement in the account’s removal.

The club is currently working to resolve the issue and restore their original X account.

It comes just over 24 hours before Gloucester play Italian URC side Benetton this weekend in the Challenge Cup.

George Skivington’s side are seeking a record-equalling third title, while ASM Clermont Auvergne can go one further and top the table with four. Benetton and the Hollywoodbets Sharks can make history by earning their first piece of EPCR silverware.

No.8 Zach Mercer has made the most carries in the competition, with 93.