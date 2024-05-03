Argentina centre Matias Orlando immediately exits Newcastle

Newcastle Falcons have granted centre Matias Orlando an early release from his contract “to pursue a new playing opportunity”.

The Argentina international’s next move has not been announced yet, but he leaves Newcastle with two games remaining this season and with the team firmly at the foot of the Gallagher Premiership table.

The 32-year-old spent four seasons at Kingston Park, scoring four tries across 45 appearances.

“I have really enjoyed making Newcastle my home for the past four seasons, and I will take great memories with me,” Orlando said.

“I want to thank the club for everything during my time here, and for allowing me to take up this new opportunity.

“I would also like to thank my teammates and the staff at Newcastle for making me feel so welcome, and the supporters who have helped make it a really enjoyable four years here.”

Newcastle chairman of rugby Matt Thompson added: “Tosti [Orlando] has been a great professional throughout his entire time with us.

“I want to thank him for his contribution on the field and to the Falcons’ environment as a whole.

“He has been a really positive presence around the club and has always been willing to share his vast experience with our players and coaches. He has now got a great opportunity to continue his career elsewhere, and we could not stand in his way in terms of agreeing his release prior to the last two games of our own season.”