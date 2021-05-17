9:00am, 17 May 2021

Newcastle head coach Dave Walder believes the club are continuing to be ignored by England’s coaches, a view confirmed by the fact none of the England management will be at tonight’s home game with Northampton.

Fans are being allowed back into Kingston Park following the easing of lockdown restrictions with 1,750 scheduled to be present but head coach Eddie Jones and fellow coaches John Mitchell and Matt Proudfoot won’t be included.

Falcons captain Mark Wilson is the only squad member to have been recognised by Jones and his coaches leaving Walder to lament the lack of interest in a squad including test centre Luther Burrell and try-scoring hooker George McGuigan.

Walder said: “I hope they are looking at our guys and we haven’t seen the England coaches up here for a while. There are a few guys putting their hands up and George McGuigan has been outstanding all season, Sean Robinson has also been excellent and we know about Will Welch who has 250 appearances and don’t get that number without being a good player. Luther still had England ambitions along with Adam Radwan.

“It would good to see the England coaches here watching or communicating with us. It would be brilliant to have a few of our guys named in the squads. I see on the TV that Eddie and his coaching staff go to other games and I don’t know if the level of communications if any more robust than with us. Our players have to keep performing and if we get asked about the player then we will recommend them. I know that Jamie Noon used to feel pressure when he was watched by Clive Woodward who was the England head coach at the time but having the carrot there is really important.

“Anyone playing professional rugby wants to perform at the highest level. “

Walder confirmed that veteran England No10 Toby Flood is still battling back from a dislocated finger following a knee injury.” He still thinks like a young man but Floody is getting older and taking time to get back. He is training as often as he can.”

