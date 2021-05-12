6:52am, 12 May 2021

Bath have finally been able to unveil their much anticipated new signing Danny Cipriani at their Farleigh House training ground. The fly-half signed a one-year contract with the West Country outfit on March 25 covering the end of this season and it was always scheduled to start in mid-May.

Having been training in the interim weeks on his own, Bath have now shared a photo on social media this Wednesday of the 16-cap England international holding his new club’s shirt to confirm his arrival.

Cipriani has been out of the game for six months after abruptly ending his spell with Gloucester last December. During his time at Kingsholm, he was named the Rugby Players’ Association player of the year for 2019 after guiding the Cherry and Whites to that year’s Gallagher Premiership semi-finals.

Bath have four more games left in the Premiership this season and although their chances of making the playoffs are virtually over as they are in seventh, 18 points adrift of fourth place Harlequins, they will want to secure qualification for the Heineken Champions Cup next season by finishing in the top eight.

Cipriani will be filling the void that will be left at Bath by Rhys Priestland next season, who is set to join Cardiff Blues after six years at The Rec. This will also be Cipriani’s fourth club in England and he enjoyed stints with Wasps and Sale Sharks before joining Gloucester.

“Bath have a clear ambition and drive that aligns with my own,” said the 33-year-old after his signing. “They want to achieve something special as a team, they want to win. That was a very appealing vision for me. I have been really focused over the past three months on improving my running efficiency and kicking while looking for a club that matches my ambition.

“It’s clear that Bath offers that opportunity. We talked about what I could bring to the club and what Bath were looking for in a fly-half – someone who could be part of an attacking mindset, who could help unlock that aspect of the game and inject additional pace and vision – complementing the quality in the team.”

Four red cards in their last four Premiership games have ruined Bath's hopes of returning to the semi-finals https://t.co/uBR0P6cYId — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 12, 2021