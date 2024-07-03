Select Edition

International

'My arms are toothpicks, his are cannons': Retallick's greatest rival

By Josh Raisey
Brodie Retallick of New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand and Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on September 15, 2023 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Across his 109-cap All Blacks career, Brodie Retallick played with and against some of the greatest locks that have ever packed down in the heart of the scrum.

From Paul O’Connell and Victor Matfield early in his career to Alun Wyn Jones and Maro Itoje more recently, the 33-year-old has locked horns with bona fide greats of the game.

But of all the members of the engine room that the All Black has competed against, he views Springbok Eben Etzebeth as his greatest rival.

Having both made their international debuts in 2012, this is a rivalry that has developed over time and has perhaps intensified with every Super Rugby, Rugby Championship and most recently World Cup encounter between the giants.

Stats-wise the pair are fairly well-matched. Both are centurions, both have a World Cup to their names, and though Etzebeth has two to Retallick’s one, the Kiwi has a World Rugby player of the year accolade to boast. Style-wise they are both well-rounded, ‘modern’ second rows- the Springbok may have his physicality dial turned to eleven, just as the All Black has his subtlety dial.

It truly is one of the best positional rivalries of the last decade, and it is one Retallick himself has relished.

Speaking to Jim Hamilton on Walk the Talk, coming this week on RugbyPass TV, the Kobelco Kobe Steelers lock said that his counterpart has “been the best for a long period of time,” and therefore someone he always wanted to measure himself up against.

“I’m not sure exactly how many times we’ve played each other,” he said. “But it’s over a number of years and obviously he’s a phenomenal rugby player as well and someone you try and measure yourself up against.

“My mindset is you want to be the best, and to be the best you’ve got to be better than everyone else and he’s probably been the best for a long period of time. So you want to measure yourself against a player of his quality.

“He makes it look easy at times. He’s got the skill set and he’s played over 100 games for the Springboks. To be still doing it that well, I think he deserves to be talked about like that.”

The difference in styles between the pair could perhaps be best summed up by a photo of them earlier in their careers, where the 120kg Retallick recalled the striking difference in the size of their arms.

“There’s a great photo when I think we were like 22, 23,” Retallick sad. “And we’re both holding each other and my arms look like toothpicks and his are like cannons, and the number of times I got sent that from people like ‘look at you, you need to start going to the gym,’ and I’m like ‘I’m trying my best!'”

LIVE

Comments

3 Comments
M
Mark 13 hours ago

Very hard to separate these two. Different strengths but world beaters both. They epitomise the heart of Bok - ABs rivalry.

d
dave 15 hours ago

Two of the greatest ever.

U
Utiku Old Boy 16 hours ago

Love the rivalry and the camarderie.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

C
Chesterfield 55 minutes ago
‘Think about where I’m at’: Richie Mo’unga considers early All Blacks return

His record as an All Black is not good enough to warrant the change to the eligibility rules. G Fox winning percentage 90% average over 10 points per game DW Carter winning percentage 88% average over 10 points per game AR Hewson winning percentage 84% average over 10 per game AW Cruden winning percentage 88% CJ Spencer winning percentage 77 % average 8.3 points per game DB Clarke winning percentage 77 % average 8.3 points per game R Mounga winning percentage 70% average 8.3 points per game. Time to move on.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Great win boys 🖤🇳🇿

1 Go to comments
D
Daniel 1 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

Please, both sets of fans, ignore this writer. He’s trying to stir up shit.

37 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Is a bit of trash talking, 💩 stirring, good for the game? Or should we all mind our Ps and Qs? Sure drives a bit of attention (eyes and money) towards the matches. Who actually cares who gets offended by who said what? I’m sure the boys will share a beer and have a braai - and the world will keep turning.

17 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Exciting squad and a great chance for Casey. The 9/10 axis could be very interesting with both teams. Boks’ have the test experience and Ireland’s have the better age profile and experience of regular playing at club level. Baptism of fire for Osborne. Thought Henshaw might get the nod at 15 if only to allow Ringrose to start in the centre.

5 Go to comments
c
carlos 2 hours ago
New Argentina era begins with 9 changes from World Cup bronze line-up

Unless Gonzalez is injured, it is simply malpractice to exclude him. Probably the best back rower in the English league last season, selected by the players as best player of the team. Oh, again, Santiago Carreras only “plays” fly half for the Pumas. A huge mystery. Sadly, the team doesn’t look too promising.

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Didn’t bother reading after “Best in World” click bait title. Its a copy from an Irish Times article more or less anyway.

5 Go to comments
t
tim 3 hours ago
Gloucester CEO pens open letter addressing George Skivington future

As much as i understand the CEO making this statement it says everything about where Glos are as a club. We should never be in a position to have to explain how poor the team has been. Money or lack of it greatly hampers Glos BUT the components of the team should still be winning more games. So is it the players not performing or the Coaches?

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

“Craig Casey has got the not to start in the No.9 jersey” Looks like Murray “got the not”, whereas Casey got the nod. Interesting call on fullback. That will certainly get some attention from the SA coaching team over the next 24 hours.

5 Go to comments
J
JoeyFresh62 3 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Feels like a tough assignment without JGP doesn’t it… Boks usually play close matches of late though.

5 Go to comments
m
martin 3 hours ago
Georgia U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

close today Men , but the Job is done , very well done Fair play delighted

2 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

What an utter a…hole. Someone who has spent his career trying to convince people that he’s world class when, in fact, he is/was never more than average. Vastly overrated (mainly by himself). Put that alongside the fact that he has now been given a ‘new lease of life’ by Montpellier, who themselves are run by someone with far more money than rugby acumen and only squeaked through a play off to stay in Top14. The two are well suited to each other.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 4 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

As a proud South African I feel Rassie has gone too far (again). There is NO need for this silliness. I’ve never had a problem with Ireland and their coaching staff. Gatland and his BIL were massively disrespectful to South Africa but I don’t see even a modicum of that disrespect from the Irish camp. I have respected for the Irish fans (best in the world along with the Scots IMO) and for this Irish team. Putting this out there - Rassie doesn’t speak for me and any of my Bok supporting mates. Personally feel like this will be a shared series. Play hard but fair. May the best team win.

37 Go to comments
J
Johann 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Boys, Ireland play brutal, thuggish rugby at times ask Bismarck about BOD’s tackle and O’Mahony knows how to tickle where there's an itch. But I have been to Ireland and they are not an arrogant people. Usually diminutive in their language for a reason. As a South African I can tell you our camp has been verbose and I think for the most part the cultural nuance of “See you in the final” is lost on South Africans that don't believe it to be “Best of luck”. I think the boys from the Emerald Isle have plenty to cry about in their own history of division and loss. They find another grear against the English from that place. We Pride ourselves on the same. Motive to win. Problem is Messer's O’Connel and Farrel have been silent and we have fed that beast. No shots coming from Ireland. Zero. And for all the talk about their URC loss in the Semi, they took a leaf from Glasgow that spoke no evil, went hush and pitched on game day. We are going to get a shock and I expect a vastly explosive Ireland. Our boys are too playful and bantery since Brown is Rassie's bro’. We are at risk of losing our steel. Finally, let's not forget Leicester are breathing fire and smarting from their loss and have another look at the same patch of green. Also Jacques Nienaber's intellectual capital will help Ireland. I am rooting for SA, but I think we are feeding the Irish beast with gamesmanship that is not working for us but rather against us.

17 Go to comments
D
Dan 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Amusing how much utter 💩 Rassie spews now to soothe his thickos in SA. He knew he’d never get away with at Munster - they know too much about the sport to put up with that display.

17 Go to comments
T
Turlough 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

“But you guys were a bit full of yourselves. You were a bit windgat, you know, and now you see…” Munster and Ireland provide Erasmus and de Allende with warm welcomes for many years. We get repaid by lies and insults. Honestly, can’t stand playing SA. Thoroughly unpleasant, hateful experience. Seems to be targetting Bundi Aki with a cheap shot in this video. Let’s do our best to take these arrogant gits down a peg and get out of there. Hopefully, won’t have to deal with their arrogance for another year.

17 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Gotta love Rassie🤣

17 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

No. England should not try and ‘chisel respect’ out of NZ. The attitude they should go in with is the one Woodward displayed to Aussies and Kiwis. When they started sledging him and the team, he made it perfectly clear that he couldn’t give a rat’s wobbly bits whether they ‘respected’ England or not. It’s why they hated him so much - and why he won a RWC. You think Rassie cares what the English think of him? England, also, have not yet ‘arrived somewhere meaningful.’ They’re about 7 games into the journey.

6 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 6 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

😂🤣😂🤣 Yes, it must be difficult for those self-effacing, humble, Saffas hearing others being ‘full of themselves.’

17 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 6 hours ago
‘Think about where I’m at’: Richie Mo’unga considers early All Blacks return

He will be back in time for WC

4 Go to comments
