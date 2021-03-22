7:58am, 22 March 2021

Lawrence Dallaglio and Ugo Monye have picked their Guinness Six Nations team of the tournament, with five Welsh players making the XV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former England internationals shared their team on BT Sport’s Rugby Tonight, which also included three players from France, England and Ireland and one from Scotland.

Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones and Taulupe Faletau are the Welsh representatives in the pack, while the revolutionised George North also features at outside centre, and is joined by new sensation Louis Rees-Zammit.

Stephen Ferris chats to Big Jim on All Access:

"You can sell the game of rugby on @LouisReesZammit ?alone. He's a remarkable player!" 5x ???????

3x ??

3x ???????

3x ??

1x ??????? What do you make of @dallaglio8 & @ugomonye's #GuinnessSixNations Team of the Tournament?#RugbyTonight pic.twitter.com/BUt3YaoUQJ — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) March 21, 2021

From Ireland, Tadhg Furlong has made the team despite starting on the bench in the first two rounds after returning from a long-term injury. Tadhg Beirne is at blindside flanker and Robbie Henshaw at inside centre, who Monye said is “nailed on to go on the Lions tour”.

Loosehead prop Cyril Baille is the only French forward in the team, but it was impossible to overlook the half-back pairing of Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert.

Stuart Hogg is the only representative from Scotland, although that could change after their final match against France in Paris on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only questions online are regarding the English players. There does not seem to be a problem with winger Anthony Watson making the team, who finished the Championship top try-scorer alongside Rees-Zammit with four, but the inclusion of Tom Curry and Maro Itoje has been queried.

Sir Clive has gone for a real hipster pick at No.8: https://t.co/PnhzGOoKgb — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 21, 2021

With both Hamish Watson and Justin Tipuric having superb tournaments, Curry’s inclusion is a debatable call. But all three have put in remarkable displays in winning and losing efforts and it is more than likely they will be picked by Warren Gatland for the British and Irish Lions.

Though Maro Itoje’s high penalty count earlier in the tournament was an area of concern, Dallaglio said he was “still outstanding” and it must be noted that he only conceded one penalty per match against both France and Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT