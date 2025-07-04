Big-spending Top 14 strugglers sign Scotland scrum-half Ali Price

Montpellier have announced the signing of experienced Scotland scrum-half Ali Price on a two-year contract.

The England-born 32-year-old brought the curtain down on 11 years in Scottish rugby – nine seasons at Glasgow and two at Edinburgh – at the end of last season.

Price, who has 68 Scotland caps to his name and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2021, has now headed to the Top 14 to continue his career.

The move to Montpellier means he will become a team-mate once more of his former Glasgow and Scotland colleague Stuart Hogg, who pleaded guilty in November to a charge of domestic abuse.