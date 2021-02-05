7:53am, 05 February 2021

Argentina international Julian Montoya will make his starting appearance for the Leicester Tigers, against Worcester Warriors at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday in the Gallagher Premiership Round 8 match.

Richard Wigglesworth will captain the side. The scrum-half will be backed up by Fiji international Nemani Nadolo on the wing and club captain Tom Youngs from the bench. Wigglesworth partners Zack Henry as the half-backs, with international duo Matt Scott and Matías Moroni combining in the midfield.

An unchanged back three of Nadolo, Kobus Van Wyk and Freddie Steward completes the Tigers backline.

‘I remember being tackled by Jonny acctually’

In the front row, Julián Montoya makes his first starting appearance alongside props Luan de Bruin and Dan Cole. After arriving at Tigers in mid-January, the Argentina international was used from the bench for his debut against Sale Sharks last weekend.

Montoya’s international team-mate Tomás Lavanini returns to the starting team alongside Calum Green in the second of three changes to the Leicester pack.

In the back row, Cyle Brink is included to form an all-South African unit alongside Hanro Liebenberg and Jasper Wiese. Youngs, who made his 200th appearance for the club in Round 7, is joined by Nephi Leatigaga, Joe Heyes, Harry Wells and George Martin as the forwards on the Tigers bench.

Fiji international Kini Murimurivalu is included alongside Jack Van Poortvliet and Johnny McPhillips as the replacement backs.

“It’s important that this squad delivers an 80-minute performance,” said Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick. “We are all looking forward to the match and, as a coaching team, we are happy to have some continuity in our line-up and to have the chance to continue to work on the combinations in this Tigers team and build the relationships between guys who have not played a lot of rugby together.”

“Worcester are a good, tough rugby team with experience across the side and a good understanding of one another out on the pitch.

“We are going to have to play very well this weekend against a Worcester team coming to Mattioli Woods Welford Road on the back of a good performance in the last round.”

Leicester Tigers

15 Freddie Steward

14 Kobus Van Wyk

13 Matías Moroni

12 Matt Scott

11 Nemani Nadolo

10 Zack Henry

9 Richard Wigglesworth

1 Luan de Bruin

2 Julián Montoya

3 Dan Cole

4 Tomás Lavanini

5 Calum Green

6 Hanro Liebenberg

7 Cyle Brink

8 Jasper Wiese

REPLACEMENTS

16 Tom Youngs

17 Nephi Leatigaga

18 Joe Heyes

19 Harry Wells

20 George Martin

21 Jack Van Poortvliet

22 Johnny McPhillips

23 Kini Murimurivalu

DETAILS: Welford Road, Kick-off, 3pm