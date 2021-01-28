7:00am, 28 January 2021

Giant Pumas enforcer Tomas Lavanini is set to depart Leicester Tigers at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season to join Clermont in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’7, 130kg Argentina lock joined Tigers following the 2019 Rugby World Cup and has made 21 appearances for the Welford Road side.

He is the second forward to leave Leicester for the Top 14 this week, coming hot on the heels of back row Jordan Taufua, who has been signed as a medical joker by Lyon. Taufua will replace the injured Matthieu Bastareaud who is now playing as a forward.

“We thank Tomas for his contribution to the club during the past two seasons and wish him well in his next chapter in French rugby,” said Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick.

“He has been a part of the beginning of this new chapter at Tigers and we are grateful for his efforts on and off the pitch in helping us build the foundations for our future.

“We are confident in the depth we have built up in our second row and forward pack here in Leicester to take us into the future and Tomas has played a part, as a senior, experienced player in working with the young locks coming through the ranks.”

Lavanini will depart the club at the end of the current campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lavanini was first capped by the Pumas in 2013 and has since become a key member of the Argentina pack, earning 53 senior caps to date. He has previous experience of European rugby having played a season at Racing 92 in the Top 14 and in Super Rugby for the Jaguares in his home country.