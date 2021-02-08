1:58pm, 08 February 2021

Scotland’s victory over England on Saturday was a result as unfamiliar as this current Covid-19 Six Nations. Twickenham may have been empty for the Calcutta Cup, the pubs and rugby clubs across Scotland and England may have been closed, but that did not stop Scottish fans celebrating in a style befitting the current pandemic.

Stuart Hogg and his side recorded their first win against their archrivals at Twickenham since 1983, completely swarming an England side that were as muted and lifeless as the stadium itself.

Having waited 38 years for this victory to come, the Scottish public were obviously not allowed to celebrate in the way they usually would, but social media was flooded with videos of jubilant homebound fans.

It would have been a nerve-racking 80 minutes for all Scottish supporters, as their side could not pull away. Though England barely fired a shot all game when looking back, the 11-6 margin meant Eddie Jones’ side were always within one score of pulling off what would have been a miraculous turnaround akin to their Autumn Nations Cup final win against France in December.

Scotland having epic moments at Twickenham becoming a thing now ? pic.twitter.com/M6dkFAOsY7 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 8, 2021

Even the dying seconds would have been tense as England tried to unlock a defence that had been rock solid all afternoon, but living rooms up and down Scotland would have erupted in a similar fashion to how the players did on the Twickenham turf after Hamish Watson turned the ball over and kicked the ball to touch in the final play of the game.

The victory leaves Gregor Townsend’s side in third place in the Six Nations table, with a match against second place Wales at Murrayfield on Sunday. Though they still face the daunting prospect of playing a rampant France in Paris in round three, this win will make them believe anything is possible.

My mum just fired this on the family group chat. Old man, formerly on the @Scotlandteam backroom staff, losing his absolute mind and ragdolling the youngest Lyall about ? On yersel Dougie lad pic.twitter.com/tYPIvn8dXl — Jamie Lyall (@JLyall93) February 7, 2021

I’ve never seen @Scotlandteam win at Twickenham in my lifetime until 5 mins ago … #AsOne pic.twitter.com/WvmUYeTlqD — Paul Logue (@paulloguebass) February 6, 2021

Congratulations @Scotlandteam massive effort boys. In their own back yard. pic.twitter.com/rQwIfyxxyT — Martin McHollan (@Scottishhusker) February 6, 2021

