Mark Mapletoft backs Lucas Friday to be pitch perfect on first England U20 start

BATH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: England's Lucas Friday during the Friendly match between Bath United and England U20 at The Recreation Ground on January 17, 2025 in Bath, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

England U20 head coach Mark Mapletoft has backed his ‘closer’ Lucas Friday to make an impact from the off as he prepares to make his first start at this level against France.

Scrum-half Friday has won all six of his U20 caps to date from the bench but an injury to Archie McParland, who he replaced in the first half of England’s 19-3 victory in Ireland last week, has presented an opportunity in the starting line-up.

Ahead of England’s U20 Six Nations second-round meeting with France in Bath, Mapletoft likened the Harlequins youngster’s impact to his side’s triumphant World Rugby U20 Championship campaign to a closing pitcher in baseball.

“He was an integral part, or even more so if there is such a thing, of the World Cup win last year,” Mapletoft said.

“He came off the bench in all five matches out there and I’ve nicknamed him ‘The Closer’ because he’s like a baseball pitcher coming in to close a game out, and he did that remarkably well for someone who turned 18 whilst we were out in Cape Town.

“So, this his first opportunity to start. I’m really pleased for him, a player of immense talent whose reading of the game is exceptional for his age.

“I’m very excited to see how he starts. Most of us who have played rugby know that coming off the bench is very different to starting.

“He was probably on a little bit earlier than he thought last Thursday, so we are really excited for him.”

The only other change to the England line-up from Cork comes in the forwards, where George Timmins comes in for the suspended Junior Kpoku and will also make his first U20 start.

Mapletoft revealed the flanker was “unfortunate to miss out on World Cup selection” having picked up an injury in a pre-tournament warm-up in Georgia.

The coach expects Timmins to bring physicality to the pack on what will be a proud moment for the Bath prospect as he runs out at the Rec alongside clubmates Charlie Griffin, Kepu Tuipulotu and Vilikesa Sela.

“It’s huge, being able to get that first start at your club’s home ground. I’m guessing the Bath supporters are probably going to fill the Rec out,” Mapletoft added.

“What a great opportunity for him alongside the rest of the players but also three of his of his Bath colleagues as well in the in the starting line-up.”

Despite winning both the U20 Six Nations and U20 Championship in 2024 Mapletoft played down the importance of results at age-grade level.

The emphasis, he says, needs to be as much on player development as winning but ahead of a second successive blockbuster assignment, his captain Tom Burrow is confident the champions are in a position to get the victory in Bath.

“We’re in a really positive place. We’ve been together as a group now probably four or five weeks and I think we’re building week on week and growing as a group,” Burrow said.

“It was great test away in Ireland last week and arguably even bigger or equal to [that] test this weekend but I think that’s exactly what we want as a group. I think we’re in the best position to handle these tests and put our best foot forward.”

