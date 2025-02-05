Northern Edition

U20 Six Nations

England U20 make two changes as title defence continues against France

Cork , Ireland - 30 January 2025; Olamide Sodeke of England during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Virgin Media Park in Cork. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

England U20 head coach Mark Mapletoft has made two changes to his side for the second-round meeting with France in Bath on Friday.

Bath flanker George Timmins will make his first U20 start on his home ground having been selected to replace the suspended Junior Kpoku in the back row.

Kpoku received a three-match ban this week following his sending off in England’s opening 19-3 victory against Ireland in Cork last Thursday.

The only other change to the side that started that match comes in the backline, where scrum-half Lucas Friday starts in place of Archie McParland.

On the bench, Oscar Beckerleg and Dom Hanson will make their competitive U20 international debuts if called upon.

Reigning U20 Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship winners England kicked off their title defence with a hard-fought win over Ireland and will expect more of the same against France this Friday.

England U20 flanker Junior Kpoku ruled out of France test

England U20 flanker Junior Kpoku will miss Friday night's encounter with France in Bath having been banned for three matches.

Mark Mapletoft said: “We’re excited to be returning to The Rec for our first home fixture in 11 months, and there are few bigger occasions in the calendar than a meeting with France.

“A big, energised crowd will be key but we’re not resting on our laurels. The last outing against Ireland gave us much to refine and the boys have rallied together to take ownership of the improvements to make.

“Our focus as a Brotherhood is to maximise the opportunities in front of us in order to dictate the game on our own terms. Given our recent meetings with France, this will be no easy feat, and the expectation is for another thrilling test against a determined side.”

England U20 Men team to play France
15 Jack Kinder (Leicester Tigers, Silhillians RUFC, 1 cap)
14 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 6 caps)
13 Angus Hall (Saracens, Sevenoaks Rugby Club, 7 caps)
12 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, 1 cap)
11 Charlie Griffin (Bath Rugby, Rosslyn Park, 1 cap)
10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 6 caps)
9 Lucas Friday (Harlequins, Bromley RFC, 7 caps)
1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 1 cap)
2 Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, 1 cap)
3 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 10 caps)
4 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 12 caps)
5 Tom Burrow (c) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, 1 cap)
6 George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Market Harborough RUFC, 3 caps)
7 Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, Buckingham Rugby Club, 13 caps)
8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 10 caps)

Replacements
16 Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs, Crediton RFC, 1 cap)
17 Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 1 cap)
18 Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, 1 cap)
19 Oscar Beckerleg (Exeter Chiefs, Penzance and Newlyn RFC, uncapped)
20 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 1 cap)
21 Dom Hanson (Sale Sharks, Stockport RFC, uncapped)
22 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 11 caps)
23 Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, 1 cap)

The 'brilliant idea' that has boosted Mark Mapletoft's England U20s

It was at the start of January when the former Newcastle Falcons boss was added to the English age-grade management ticket and he has reportedly settled in well ahead of Thursday night's Six Nations opener away to Ireland in Cork.

