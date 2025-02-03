England U20 flanker Junior Kpoku ruled out of France test

England U20 flanker Junior Kpoku will miss Friday night’s encounter with France in Bath having been banned for three matches.

Racing 92 forward Kpoku received a 20-minute red card in the 15th minute of England’s U20 Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cork last Thursday, following a dangerous tackle.

Reigning Six Nations and world champions England recovered to kick off their title defence with a 19-3 victory but they will now be without their star flanker for at least one championship match.

On Monday, Kpoku appeared in front of an independent disciplinary committee, who upheld the red card and determined it was a mid-entry offence.

Given the player accepted the charge, and in light of “other mitigating factors”, the full 50 per cent reduction to the initial six-week ban was applied.

Should Kpoku take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme then the suspension will be reduced further, from three weeks to two.

It means Kpoku will not be available against France at the Rec, or for Racing 92 against Vannes in the Top 14 on February 15. He could return to play for England U20 against Scotland six days later, if he completes the intervention programme.

A statement read: “Junior Kpoku appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee this morning via video link having received a 20 minute red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 in the match between England and Ireland on Thursday 30th February 2025.

“The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Richard Cole (Wales), joined by former international players David Croft (Australia) and Stefan Terblanche (South Africa).

“The Disciplinary Committee has upheld the red card issued to the player and by applying World Rugby’s sanctioning provisions, have determined that the mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate. In light of the player accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as other mitigating factors, they have applied the full 50% reduction in sanction, thus reducing the final sanction to three weeks/matches.”