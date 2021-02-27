Most of the talk following Wales’ 40-24 win over England in Round 3 of the Six Nations focussed on some questionable refereeing decisions made by Frenchman Pascal Gauzere but there was another, most positive story to emerge from the result.

Wales replacement flyhalf Callum Sheedy entered the game in the 45th minute for Dan Biggar and while Biggar’s experience and poise had helped Wales take a 17-14 lead, it was Sheedy’s ability to challenge the line and nail his kicks at goal that got Wales home.

Now, many are calling for Sheedy to be handed the No 10 jersey for Wales’ next encounter, with an eye towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Having taken a 15-6 lead on the back of some questionable tries awarded by Gauzere, England fought back to bring themselves within touching distance of their opposition – and the momentum was very much in their favour.

The England backs made metres with every midfield carry while the forwards were doing their part to fight their way up the park. Were it not for some ill-discipline, England could have built an insurmountable lead.

Then Bristol Bears flyhalf Sheedy arrived on the scene, and suddenly England’s momentum slowed. First, halfback Kieran Hardy scored a cheeky try from a quick tap, with Sheedy nailing the extras, before he was called upon to keep the clock ticking over with some expertly taken penalty shots.

He also helped keep the English defence honest, challenging the line instead of simply asking those around him to make the big moves.

Come the end of the game, Sheedy had notched up 13 points and attracted widespread praise.

Fans took to Twitter to applaud the composed and calculated display from the 25-year-old.

Wales’ next match comes in two weeks’ time when the team will travel to Italy to face the Six Nations cellar-dwellers.

The final-round match between Wales and France in Paris could decide the competition winners, with both nations currently undefeated.

