Mack Hansen signs first central contract with Ireland

Mack Hansen has signed a new two-year deal with Connacht and Ireland, becoming the latest player to stay at least until the next World Cup.

Having only moved to Connacht from the Brumbies in 2021, this is the first central contract he has signed while in Ireland.

Since making his Ireland debut in 2022, the winger has become a mainstay in Andy Farrell’s Ireland XVs, earning 27 caps.

After being a late withdrawal from Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations round two victory over Scotland with a hamstring injury, Hansen returned for their round three victory over Wales in Cardiff.

“Since moving to Ireland I have loved my time and I am delighted to sign this new contract,” Hansen said after signing the new deal.

“Playing in Ireland with Connacht means a huge amount to me and I feel that I have improved because of the coaching and structures here. There’s a huge amount to play for this season and I’ll be focusing my efforts on finishing strongly for Ireland and Connacht. I’d like to thank the IRFU for putting their faith in me and I’m hugely excited about the future.”

IRFU performance director David Humphreys added: “As a mainstay of the Ireland and Connacht sides in recent years, securing Mack’s signature over the coming season is a huge boost for Irish rugby.

“He is a proven performer, someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and delivers on the big occasion. He is also a crowd favourite for club and country. We believe that there’s a lot more to come from Mack and I’m sure that he will continue his upward progress over the coming seasons.”