Six Nations

Mack Hansen signs first central contract with Ireland

Mack Hansen of Ireland before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Mack Hansen has signed a new two-year deal with Connacht and Ireland, becoming the latest player to stay at least until the next World Cup.

Having only moved to Connacht from the Brumbies in 2021, this is the first central contract he has signed while in Ireland.

Since making his Ireland debut in 2022, the winger has become a mainstay in Andy Farrell’s Ireland XVs, earning 27 caps.

After being a late withdrawal from Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations round two victory over Scotland with a hamstring injury, Hansen returned for their round three victory over Wales in Cardiff.

“Since moving to Ireland I have loved my time and I am delighted to sign this new contract,” Hansen said after signing the new deal.

“Playing in Ireland with Connacht means a huge amount to me and I feel that I have improved because of the coaching and structures here. There’s a huge amount to play for this season and I’ll be focusing my efforts on finishing strongly for Ireland and Connacht. I’d like to thank the IRFU for putting their faith in me and I’m hugely excited about the future.”

IRFU performance director David Humphreys added: “As a mainstay of the Ireland and Connacht sides in recent years, securing Mack’s signature over the coming season is a huge boost for Irish rugby.

“He is a proven performer, someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and delivers on the big occasion. He is also a crowd favourite for club and country. We believe that there’s a lot more to come from Mack and I’m sure that he will continue his upward progress over the coming seasons.”

J
Jimmy Chan 1 day ago

T
Tom 2 days ago

Loads of amazing players in the Ireland squad. I've never got the hype about Hansen though… ? Wing is one of the few areas Ireland have questionable depth. I'm not sure Hansen gets into many of the other top international sides.

f
fl 1 day ago

He’s one of the few international wings who can comfortably slot in and distribute at first receiver


He’s not that great physically, but he’s really important to how Ireland play

l
loyd miles6660 2 days ago

JC 17 minutes ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Nah, he’ll turn into a fine bench option and a excellent impact player, covering flyhalf and fullback. He clearly doesn’t have the range, game management and ability to control a game or pack at elite test level but in open play with the game stretched and abit of guile needed with more space. He’s an explosive game changer for 20 minutes or so. In terms of Slade, about time, he’s had enough chances and shouldn’t be anywhere near the amount of caps he’s accumulated. The style of play of the last two managers might not have suited him but you need to adapt your game also and evolve.

5 Go to comments
M
Max Cooper 1 hour ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

A
AA 1 hour ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Maybe Borthwick can’t remember what he said yesterday . And he can’t remember who he picked last time .

Let’s hope he turns up at Leicester at the weekend . We might get an open game without his kick chase .

5 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Owen Farrell panned in French media for latest Racing 92 performance

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Stuart Lancaster has left Racing 92 effective immediately

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Jonny Gray reveals why he was a 'bit of a mess' on Scotland bus

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Ex-Ireland 10 Joey Carbery heavily implies he'd play for Six Nations rivals

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Season likely over for All Black Brad Weber after gruesome injury

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
La Rochelle confirm immediate effect retirement of Raymond Rhule

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

P
Poorfour 1 hour ago
'Mitchell’s cup overfloweth': An alternative uncapped Red Roses starting line up

It’s a real shame Wythe is injured - I think she would have had a genuine chance to break into the Red Roses squad this season despite the strong competition in the back row. Given the nature of her injury - it looked like a shoulder dislocation - it’s possible that she will be fit over the summer and might have a chance of making the RWC training camp.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Indeed. It's really difficult to be critical of the English backs because they're not allowed to play rugby.


Yes Marcus didn't win many matches but England clearly aren't trying to play the running rugby of Harlequins and debatably had he not been crooked for Ford on a couple of occasions, we may have won some and he'd still have the 10 shirt now. He admittedly didn't get the backline moving at all but I feel this was as much a system failing as it was Marcus'.


And as you say now we have a great prospect in Fin who's capable of playing a very balanced game… and he's barely getting his hands on the ball.


Borthwick picked two flyhalves to be distributors in the 13 and 15 shirt, made sure no one passed them the ball and then dropped them.

16 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Well they have done that but they should have done that all along. Oh well..


Farrell was a poor centre, he offered nothing in attack whatsoever. He was so slow he would either just spoon it on to the 13 to get clobbered or he kicked. Honestly I wasn't a huge fan of him at 10 either. He did a lot of stuff really well and he was an inspirational character but I felt it was a double edged sword. His personality dominated the dressing room and other voices got quashed in the process… and he really lacked an attacking edge. Once England got into the 22 he'd immediately go to a grubber or cross field kick. I always said he was world class in his own half of the pitch but not so great in the opposition’s. I think the coaches always knew Ford was the better 10 but they were desperate to keep Farrell in the team so he ended up at 12. Essentially the same as the Marcus at 15 fiasco.

16 Go to comments
V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Ford seems to be redundant at this point so I'd don't see why he doesn't just go with both Smiths in their natural positions. It's not a three way tussle. Start one and bench one.


A young blood with plenty of gifts and a 26 year old who will hit 50 caps by 27.


But it's England. They told the world that Farrell (a consistently world class 10 who kicked 75% on a bad day) was a centre. Even with his ‘ambitious’ tackle height. The results were often halarious.

16 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Yet how many of those games has Marcus Smith played the full 80 mins, though?


He was hooked in both NZL July games close to 70 mins. The younger Smith couldn't steer them home.


Marcus Smith, having started at 10 was shifted to full back in the Australia game last year as England let a lead slip.


He got the full 80 mins against Ireland last year and had a memorable impact.


Fin Smith is obviously a more natural playmaker. But he's doing that in a team that have reverted - unapologetically - back to 10 man rugby?!


Lots of luck to them.

16 Go to comments
R
RaclawWysocki 2 hours ago
URC champions Glasgow bracing for coach exit

