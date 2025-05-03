Northern Edition

British & Irish Lions Tour

Lost Lions: The most-capped players never to tour

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 13: Injured Scotland player Chris Paterson looks on during his 100th International during the RBS 6 Nations Championship match between Wales and Scotland at the Millennium Stadium on February 13, 2010 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Some highly decorated international players have failed to make the British and Irish Lions grade down the years. As Andy Farrell prepares to name his tour party on Thursday, May 8th, Neil Squires runs through the most-capped players never to have worn the famous red jersey.

Chris Paterson (Scotland) 109 caps
Scotland’s record points scorer was controversially overlooked by Clive Woodward for the 2005 tour to New Zealand, with no place for him even in a bloated 44-man squad. In 2009, it was Wales’s James Hook who flew out to South Africa rather than Paterson when Leigh Halfpenny was injured. If there was a goalkicker to match Halfpenny anywhere, it would have been Paterson.

Sean Lamont (Scotland) 105 caps
Long-serving Scotland winger who played in three World Cups but was consistently overlooked by the Lions. Particularly unfortunate not to go to New Zealand in 2005, Lamont lost his place in the Scotland side for the 2009 Six Nations at just the wrong time and saw Ugo Monye selected for South Africa after just one season of international rugby instead.

Danny Care (England) 101 caps
One of the most unlucky of all the non-Lions, he was probably next in line as scrum-half for four tours. Care missed out in 2009 when he sustained an ankle injury in the Six Nations, and his replacement, Harry Ellis, was picked to go to South Africa instead. His misfortune continued from there right through to South Africa in 2021 when his Harlequins form pushed for a call-up.

George Ford (England) 99 caps
Part of the England scene for a decade but missed out to Wales stand-off Dan Biggar in 2017, and troubled by an Achilles issue four years later, it was Marcus Smith who was called up as an injury replacement for Finn Russell over him. At 32, Australia this summer represents his last chance of finally earning the call-up his talent and dedication deserve.

Related

Brian O'Driscoll the latest name to back 'brilliant fit' Lions bolter

Former British and Irish Lions captain Brian O'Driscoll has become the latest personality to back England and Sale Sharks fly-half George Ford to make Andy Farrell's squad next month, saying he would be a "brilliant fit".

Read Now

Peter Stringer (Ireland) 98 caps
Despite featuring in two World Cups in 2003 and 2007 and being part of three Triple Crown-winning sides in between, the tiny Munster scrum-half never received a Lions call even after Clive Woodward chose to take four scrum-halves to New Zealand in 2005. A slick distributor, he was judged not to carry the same running threat as his rivals.

Dylan Hartley (England) 97 caps
Hartley would have toured to Australia in 2013 but the Northampton hooker was suspended after being sent off in the Premiership final against Leinster for verbally abusing referee Wayne Barnes. Four years later, when Hartley was England captain, his bench back-up Jamie George was picked by head coach Warren Gatland and went on to become a Test starter.

Gareth Llewellyn (Wales) 92 caps
Second row stalwart for Wales who played international rugby under eight different coaches in the 80s, 90s and 2000s but could not land a Lions gig for love or money. In 1993, when Wade Dooley left the tour because of a family bereavement, Martin Johnson was called up instead despite having only one England cap at that point. To be fair, Johnson didn’t turn out to be a bad Lions pick.

Related

Many will disagree with Rob Kearney's Lions captaincy choice

Former Ireland star Rob Kearney is backing Owen Farrell to make the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer and is convinced the Racing 92 outside-half would have been named tour captain if he was still playing in England.

Read Now

Comments

4 Comments
G
GP 6 days ago

Not just because I share the same last name as him. But Chris Paterson of Scotland should have toured here in 2005. Woodward blew it after World Cup success with England. The results in 2005 in NZ speak for themselves. Paterson would have fitted in to the no 1 side , let alone the midweekers. He retired Scotland’s highest point scorer of all time. Hard luck stories are in every sport. In the 1980’s here in Canterbury in our Ranfurly Shield team we had a great no8 Dale Atkins and his fellow loose forward and captain Don Hayes were unlucky to never be All Blacks.

D
DW 8 days ago

Dylan Hartley didn't get sent off against leinster it was Leicester in the premiership final at Twickenham, Wayne Barnes was the referee

A
AD 8 days ago

Gareth Llewellyn wasn't really an oversight, he was the best we had at the time (for a very long time), but there were better locks in other countries. Pity.


Dylan Hartley was a fool. He'd lose his head and then lose the game. Lions couldn't risk him.

M
Matt Perry 8 days ago

Ford and Stringer having no Lions caps is really baffling.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 12 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 17 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 20 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 21 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 31 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 55 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
