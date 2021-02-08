11:24am, 08 February 2021

The fixture list for the 2020/21 Greene King IPA Championship has been confirmed, although one club has opted out of the new season. London Scottish will play no part in the new campaign, which kicks-off next month, but intend to return to the league next season.

In a statement accompanying the fixture list, it was confirmed that London Irish “felt unable to participate this season.” The league will instead comprise of 11 clubs, who will play 10 competitive matches over 11 league rounds, before a two-legged play-off final in June.

The details of the upcoming season were outlined in a league statement:

“Following loan assurances from Government as part of the Winter Sports Survival Package, 11 Greene King IPA Championship Clubs have elected to invest in COVID testing under the elite sport guidance framework to allow a start to the season on the weekend of 6 March 2021.

“Operating under the elite sport framework, teams will play each other home or away producing 10 competitive matches over 11 league rounds.

“This will be followed by a two-leg play off final (home and away) between the top two placed teams in the league to determine which will earn promotion to Gallagher Premiership Rugby for the 2021/22 season provided it meets the current Minimum Standards Criteria.

“London Scottish felt unable to participate this season but will return in the 2021/22 season. As a result, there will be one bye week per team and three reserve weekends (3/4 April, 8/9 May and 5/6 June) during the season.”

Saracens start their campaign away to Cornish Pirates on March 6 before welcoming Jersey Reds to the StoneX Stadium a week later.

The full fixture list for the 2020/21 season can be found here.

The league also confirmed that it is hoped to stream “as many of the matches as possible” given the ongoing absence of supporters at sporting events.