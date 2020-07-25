2:29am, 25 July 2020

Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Crusaders and Hurricanes at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.



The Crusaders remain the only unbeaten side in Super Rugby Aotearoa and saw their closest rivals, the Blues, go down to the Hurricanes in Wellington last weekend.

The Hurricanes will now be eyeing up securing the second spot on the ladder and will fancy their chances (however slim they may be) at taking out the competition if they can do the unthinkable and beat the Crusaders in Christchurch.

While the Crusaders have managed to conjure up wins in this Aotearoa competition even when they’ve been behind the 8-ball at times, there’s no question that they’re a different beast on their home turf, where they’ve not lost a Super Rugby match since 2016.

Tellingly, that last loss came at the hands of the Hurricanes.

In terms of the lineups in tonight’s fixture, both teams have been shorn of some key players.

The visiting Hurricanes have lost co-captain Dane Coles, which presents the powerful Asafo Aumua with an excellent opportunity to stake a claim for the third hooker spot in the national set-up.

The hosts, meanwhile, have lost David Havili for the season and Braydon Ennor for the next couple of matches. Havili’s spot will be taken by the talented Will Jordan while Fetuli Paea steps into the midfield for his first start at this level.

Tonight’s game also marks Ben Lam’s 50th and final outing for the Hurricanes before he takes up a contract in France.

The match kicks off at 7:05pm NZT from what will be a frosty Orangetheory Stadium.