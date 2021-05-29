Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Leinster's Cian Kelleher signs for Ealing Trailfinders

By Ian Cameron
Cian Kelleher /PA

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

    Promising Irish winger Cian Kelleher has signed for up-and-coming English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A former Ireland U20s star, Kelleher returned to Leinster from Connacht in 2019 and notched up 18 appearances for the Irish province. The 26-year-old brother of Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher scored 10 tries in his most recent stint with Leinster, although issues with his hamstrings limited his availability for the European giants and he failed to regularly make the first-team as a result.

    “I’d like to thank Leinster Rugby for my time with the club. It’s been enjoyable and particularly getting to play with my brother and best friends once again. They’re memories I’ll cherish,” said Kelleher. “The last year has been strange to say the least and it would have been great to have played in front of the supporters in the RDS Arena one more time, but it’s not meant to be. I would like to thank them all for their support of me during the highs and the lows of my time here and the welcome afforded to me on my return.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    “I’m really excited by the challenge in Ealing Trailfinders and it’s one I’m relishing over in the UK.

    “I’m looking forward to linking up with Ben Ward and with Kieran Campbell joining next season as well, it’s a club with really exciting ambitions that I’m thrilled to be a part of.

    “I want to finish my time with Leinster in the right manner and then I’ll look to start a new chapter with Ealing which I can’t wait to get started.”

    Ealing, who have beaten Saracens twice this season already, having been on a canny recruitment drive in recent seasons. Kelleher will join former Harlequins flyer Charlie Walker and former Ireland U20s and Ulster star Angus Kernahan in what is a potentially lethal Ealing backline.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ealing Trailfinders Director of Rugby, Ben Ward, said: “Cian is a very exciting signing for the club, and he will bring a wealth of experience of playing top-level rugby. He has great footwork and the ability to beat defenders which will be exciting to watch especially on our pitch. He had a very successful spell at Connacht before returning to Leinster and I’m delighted that he has brought into the vision and ongoing project at Ealing Trailfinders to sign with us.”

    Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul The big ask Will Genia believes that there has to be a place in the domestic calendar for Trans-Tasman rugby. Will Genia Battle for the back of the scrum New Zealand has an excellent crop of young number 8s plying their trade in Super Rugby. Ben Wylie Victory breeds complacency A weak Super Rugby competition will continue to harm performances on the international stage. Gregor Paul Troubled waters Former All Black Andrew Mehrtens is cautious of NZR's proposed Silver Lake deal. Patrick McKendry

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Leinster's Cian Kelleher signs for Ealing Trailfinders

    Search