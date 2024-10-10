Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
57 - 29
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 18
FT
31 - 49
FT
WOMENS
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
10:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
11:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
13:00
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:30
WOMENS
Tomorrow
21:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:00
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
WOMENS
Saturday
12:45
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:05
Saturday
18:45
WOMENS
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:00
WOMENS
Sunday
09:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
United Rugby Championship

Leinster-Munster to smash Welsh held URC attendance record

By Simon Thomas
Limerick , Ireland - 26 December 2023; Rónan Kelleher of Leinster celebrates his side winning a penalty during the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

History will be made at Croke Park on Saturday when the BKT URC showdown between Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby is played out in front of a new record league attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The provincial derby clash in Dublin is heading for an 80,000-plus sell out.

That would be an echo of the last time the Irish arch rivals met in Croke Park when they set what was then a world record attendance for a club fixture with 82,208 watching their 2009 European Cup semi-final.

This weekend’s huge gate will comfortably surpass the previous league best of 68,262 for the Judgement Day Welsh double header at the Principality Stadium back in 2016.

Video Spacer

Ethan Hooker on switch to wing

Video Spacer

Ethan Hooker on switch to wing

The highest figure for an individual match was 56,344 for the 2023 BKT URC final in Cape Town where Munster beat the DHL Stormers.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Leinster
12:45
12 Oct 24
Munster
All Stats and Data

As for a regular season fixture, the previous best was the 50,026 who attended the meeting between Vodacom Bulls and the Stormers at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld in March of this year.

The addition of the top four South African sides has seen a number of bumper crowds, with 50,388 watching this year’s grand final between the Vodacom Bulls and Glasgow Warriors at Loftus, while 47,261 watched the DHL Stormers defeat Connacht Rugby in the 2023 semi-final in Cape Town.

You have also had crowds of 44,106, 41,205, 39,925 and 37,246 for South African derbies over the last year or so.

ADVERTISEMENT

But now a new benchmark is about to be set by Saturday’s all-Irish affair.

Looking ahead to what will be a huge occasion, Leinster forwards coach Robyn McBryde said:

“The nature of this one focuses the mind straight away, with more than 75,000 tickets sold already.

“The internationals are now back. It’s a big one on Saturday. Croke Park is a great stage.”

The former Wales hooker added:

“My experience is the form book goes out of the window in derbies. It’s all about winning on the day. You are not there to play pretty stuff. There is possibly a little bit more blood and thunder around the approach and we know there is plenty of blood of thunder about Munster. You can turn your season around just by having a great win over your local rivals. The nature of Munster and the threats they pose, that focuses the mind. It’s one we look forward to, but you’ve got 15 proud Munstermen in opposition, so we are going to have to be at our best.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving his thoughts, Munster head coach Graham Rowntree said:

“You don’t get the rivalry between Munster and Leinster until you are stuck in the middle of it. For over 75,000 people to want to attend a club game that isn’t even a play-off just shows how incredible that competition is between us and Leinster.

“There is an intense, but respectful rivalry there and they are a great team. Our recent history against Leinster would have shown how class these games have been and certainly, from what I am seeing and hearing from the group, I am expecting a huge performance on Saturday.”

Previous Highest League Attendances
68,262 – Judgement Day (April 2016)
62,338 – Judgement Day (April 2018)
60,642 – Judgement Day (April 2017)
56,344 – DHL Stormers v Munster Rugby (Final, May 2023)
52,762 – Judgement Day (April 2015)
51,297 – Judgement Day (April 2019)
50,388 – Vodacom Bulls v Glasgow Warriors (Final, June 2024)
50,026 – Vodacom Bulls v DHL Stormers (March, 2024)
47,261 – DHL Stormers v Connacht Rugby (Semi-final, May 2023)
47,125 – Glasgow Warriors v Leinster (Final, May 2019)
46,092 – Leinster Rugby v Scarlets (Final, May 2018)
44,558 – Munster Rugby v Scarlets (Final, May 2017)
44,106 – DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls (Quarter-final, May 2023)
41,205 – Vodacom Bulls v DHL Stormers (Feb 2023)
41,139 – Judgement Day (April 2023)
39,925 – DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls (Dec 2023)
37,904 – Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors (Jan 2024)
37,246 – DHL Stormers v Hollywoodbets Sharks (Jan 2024)
36,174 – Judgement Day (March 2013)

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

2

The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

3

Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

4

Leicester Tigers eye reunion with Wales star as Pollard doubts persist

5

England make announcement on Kevin Sinfield future

6

The Peter O'Mahony update Munster fans didn't want to hear

7

Scott Robertson delivers promising update on injured All Blacks trio

8

Hoskins Sotutu named in 29-man All Blacks XV squad

Comments

1 Comment
P
PR 11 mins ago

This is incredible. Well done Irish rugby community from an SA supporter.👏

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Two years ago, Ben Bamber gave up rugby to stack shelves and labour. Now, he's a Sale Sharks mainstay.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

Domestic derbies and national rivalries are a rich part of rugby offering compelling drama.

LONG READ

Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Even at 33, Beauden Barrett may be the All Blacks' 'franchise quarterback' through to Rugby World Cup 2027.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 5 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Spot on Nick. Private Equity don’t join the party for the fun of it. Ever…

427 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 8 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Is there no end to your talents, you’ll be wearing your underpants over your tights at this rate…🤣

427 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 9 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

He’s got no time for that JM, he’s already determined to take over as Rugbypass Editor!!!🤣

427 Go to comments
P
PR 11 minutes ago
Leinster-Munster to smash Welsh held URC attendance record

This is incredible. Well done Irish rugby community from an SA supporter.👏

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 13 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Careful Nick, too much opinion on french rugby mindset and you’ll have frandinand on the blower any minute…and his missus!!! 🤣

427 Go to comments
M
MA 14 minutes ago
Losing Makasini won't hurt Australian rugby as much as failing the U20 graduates

I watched Teddy Wilson playing Shute Shield for East's and U 20's for Oz.


I hope we can nurture him through this next Super Rugby season.


A development player who could use some overseas experience?

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 14 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Jeez, you must be having a real bad day! Or maybe even a bad life…

427 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 18 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

GP teams don’t really value the challenge cup.

427 Go to comments
C
Carlos 19 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I’m not disagreeing with you. I was actually disagreeing with Harry.

427 Go to comments
C
Carlos 20 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

When this pesky virus came and suspended tournaments because of travel….

427 Go to comments
M
MA 20 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Watching Bundy Aki from last 6 Nations v France..couldn't we use some of that midfield punch?


I hope Kerevi is fit.

94 Go to comments
M
MA 22 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Seems more assured and mature than our other 10's to me

94 Go to comments
M
MA 23 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

And he looks like Stuart Hogg.

Thats got to count for something doesn't it?..😂

If he plays half as well we'd be happy I reckon.

We can do without the off field attention though..

94 Go to comments
j
johnz 24 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Barrett is a very good organiser from the back, but with Jordan playing so well against the Aussies, he deserves a chance to show he can do the same against IRL & co. I guess that leaves BB with an impact roll.

48 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ofc it isn't Carlos. But the stats need to be in the ball-park and Cane's are not.

427 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Top 14 clubs historically pick strong teams for the first couple of rounds [in the old six-match pool] then send their second-stringers if nothing looks likely to come of it.

427 Go to comments
N
NB 43 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Well it doesn't clash does it? Four moneths versus almost 11 months is not the same bargain.

427 Go to comments
N
NB 44 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Explanation does not equal justification...

427 Go to comments
N
NB 45 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

The ironic thing is that 30 years ago France used to do pretty well on their tours of NZ.

427 Go to comments
N
NB 46 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In a facemask JW.

427 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Razor
Search