Leinster make 3 changes, bench Jordie Barrett for Northampton

Leinster have made three changes to their starting XV for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium, with Jordie Barrett named among the replacements.

Caelan Doris will captain the side from number eight in an unchanged back row, joined again by Josh van der Flier and Max Deegan.

Joe McCarthy returns to partner RG Snyman in the second row, while veteran Cian Healy comes in at loosehead prop, packing down alongside Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

There’s no change in the half-backs, with Sam Prendergast continuing at fly-half inside Jamison Gibson-Park.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose form the midfield, while Tommy O’Brien is recalled on the right wing.

Hugo Keenan and James Lowe complete the back three.

On the bench, Ireland internationals Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan are all named, while Barrett and Ross Byrne provide cover across the backline.

Leinster team:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. RG Snyman

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher 17. Andrew Porter 18. Rabah Slimani 19. Ryan Baird 20. Jack Conan 21. Luke McGrath 22. Ross Byrne 23. Jordie Barrett