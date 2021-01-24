Former Leinster, Wasps and London Irish centre Brendan Macken has hung up his boots at the age of 29.

The Dubliner, who has settled in the UK with his young family, has decided to step away from the game at a relatively young age despite offers to continue his career in France.

Macken took to Twitter after the 42.ie revealed his retirement from the game, saying: “From 09 to 20’ it was one hell of a journey which I loved, I feel very lucky & privileged to have played professional sport & represent the teams I played for. Thank you to all who made it possible.”

The Blackrock College product arrived at Wasps from Leinster in 2015 and scored nine tries in 30 appearances in a three-year stint in Coventry.

Macken then went to Declan Kidney’s London Irish, where he made over 18 appearances in two seasons with the side. An extremely popular player with his teammates, Macken is well known for his impressions and humour off the field. Macken’s good-natured impressions of RTE commentator Ryle Nugent were especially memorable.

