2:01pm, 11 May 2020

Leicester Tigers have confirmed that their long-standing CEO has stepped down after 15 years of service to the club. Simon Cohen has removed himself after agreement by the board of the Welford Road club.

A statement reads:

“Leicester Tigers announces the departure of Simon Cohen as Chief Executive and that, with immediate effect, Andrea Pinchen will be the club’s new Chief Executive, having previously been its Chief Operating Officer.”

Peter Tom, Chairman of Leicester Tigers, said: “Simon has served Tigers for 15 years, playing a vital role in the professionalisation of the club’s activities on and off the field. After many years of service and in the context of the challenges presented by Covid-19, Simon and the Board agreed now was the right time for him to step down as Chief Executive. We thank him for his contribution and wish him the very best for the future.

“I’m delighted that Andrea has agreed to become the club’s Chief Executive. She brings huge passion, commitment and energy to the club and was the Board’s unanimous choice. We are sure she will be a great success in her new role and we wish her every success.”