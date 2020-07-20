5:58am, 20 July 2020

Leicester Tigers have announced the double-signing of Guy Porter and Luke Wallace. Porter signs from the ACT Brumbies while Wallace makes the move from Championship side Coventry.

A versatile back capable of playing on the wing or at full-back, 23-year-old Porter was born in London before moving to Australia at seven years of age.

He was recruited by Sydney University, the club of new Leicester Tigers assistant coach Rob Taylor and fellow outside-back Harry Potter.

Porter spent five seasons with Sydney University, where he was coached by Taylor, before joining the Brumbies earlier this year, before the Super Rugby was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Porter is the fifth addition to the Tigers backline during the summer period, and will join his new teammates ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile back-rower Wallace joins the club with immediate effect.

The experienced flanker spent a decade at Harlequins, where he made more than 170 appearances from 2009-19.

Speaking about the addition of Wallace, Leicester Tigers Director of Rugby Georgan Murphy said: “Luke is an experienced Premiership campaigner who understands the hard work required to be consistent at this level.

“He adds a different, unique component to our back row and will challenge our group for positions, to keep it competitive.

“His attitude is brilliant, he wants to be a part of what we are building at Tigers and is a tough, hard-working player who we are looking forward to have here in Leicester.

“Alongside Cyle Brink, we have two quality additions to the back-row ranks here in Leicester.”

Wallace said: “Having competed against Tigers my whole career, I am stoked to the have opportunity to be back in the Premiership and be part a squad desperate to push ourselves back up the table.

“Geordan, Steve and the coaches have made it clear how hard we are going to work at Tigers and the values we are going to stick to. I can’t wait to get involved.”

On Porter, Murphy said he believes the club have signed a player with a very promising future.

“Guy has been making waves in Australian rugby since his schoolboy days and joins us from a successful Sydney University outfit.

“He comes highly recommended by Rob [Taylor] and, of what we have seen of him on the pitch, it is exciting to have a player of his promise join the club.

“Our conversations with Guy have been very impressive and he is an impressive young man who is intent on adding to our club and being a part of what we are building here at Tigers.

“He adds versatile depth to our backline and is a player who builds his game on hard work, which is what we are about here in Leicester.”

Porter said: “I have always wanted to play Premiership Rugby, so to do that at a club like Leicester Tigers is especially exciting.

“Coming to the northern hemisphere, I am looking forward to the physicality and different style of game which I believe I am suited to in efforts areas and that physicality.

“Some formidable players have helped build Leicester Tigers into an impressive club and I am excited to be a part of that.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in, getting the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of George Ford, Ben Youngs and Nemani Nadolo, and have the opportunity to learn from them.”

Porter added that he was quickly sold on the future of Tigers after his first conversation with Murphy and head coach Steve Borthwick.

“He is one of the world’s best coaches and I am excited to join a programme he is running. They were pretty candid about how successful they want Tigers to be and build an aspirational group at the club … they want people who are going to apply themselves and it was an easy sell for me.

“I was impressed with the vision they have and can’t wait to be a part of it.”