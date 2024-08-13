La Rochelle statement: Oscar Jegou

La Rochelle have issued a statement following Monday’s legal decision in Argentina to release their player Oscar Jegou and Pau’s Hugo Auradou. Both had been under house arrest since July 17 and had to wear electronic tags due to accusations of aggravated rape following a night out in Mendoza while on tour with France.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while the pair are now free from house arrest and have had the electronic tags removed, they have not been authorised to leave the country. Instead, their passports won’t be returned and they must await a trial that isn’t expected to take place until 2025.

The La Rochelle statement read: “We are delighted with the release of our player, Oscar Jegou. This is an important step towards proving his innocence. We, the entire Stade Rochelais community, reaffirm our support for Oscar and his family.

Duane Vermeulen explains his new ‘coaching role’ with the Springboks Duane Vermeulen explains his new ‘coaching role’ with the Springboks

“We hope that the investigation can continue to take place in calm conditions and with respect for the presumption of innocence. We affirm our confidence, as we have done since the beginning of the procedure, in the Argentine justice system. We hope that Oscar will be able to return to France soon.”

There was no statement from Pau, whose last comment on the Auradou case was dated July 9. It read: “Pau learned this morning through the media of the arrest and serious accusations made against our second row Hugo Auradou, currently on tour in Argentina with the national team.

“The club is awaiting more specific information from the French Rugby Federation and the initial conclusions of the ongoing investigation, which is essential at this stage. In the meantime, Pau will not make any comments.”