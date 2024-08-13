Select Edition

International

La Rochelle statement: Oscar Jegou

By Liam Heagney
French rugby players Hugo Auradou (left) and Oscar Jegou leave the house in which they served house arrest in Mendoza (Photo by Andres Larrovere/AFP via Getty Images)

La Rochelle have issued a statement following Monday’s legal decision in Argentina to release their player Oscar Jegou and Pau’s Hugo Auradou. Both had been under house arrest since July 17 and had to wear electronic tags due to accusations of aggravated rape following a night out in Mendoza while on tour with France.

However, while the pair are now free from house arrest and have had the electronic tags removed, they have not been authorised to leave the country. Instead, their passports won’t be returned and they must await a trial that isn’t expected to take place until 2025.

The La Rochelle statement read: “We are delighted with the release of our player, Oscar Jegou. This is an important step towards proving his innocence. We, the entire Stade Rochelais community, reaffirm our support for Oscar and his family.

“We hope that the investigation can continue to take place in calm conditions and with respect for the presumption of innocence. We affirm our confidence, as we have done since the beginning of the procedure, in the Argentine justice system. We hope that Oscar will be able to return to France soon.”

There was no statement from Pau, whose last comment on the Auradou case was dated July 9. It read: “Pau learned this morning through the media of the arrest and serious accusations made against our second row Hugo Auradou, currently on tour in Argentina with the national team.

“The club is awaiting more specific information from the French Rugby Federation and the initial conclusions of the ongoing investigation, which is essential at this stage. In the meantime, Pau will not make any comments.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
B.J. Spratt 27 minutes ago
The Pumas simply hung in there long enough to watch the All Blacks implode

The All Blacks had a "Bad game" Really! It's the reason "why we had a bad game that is the concern. We won by 1 point and BB saved the second Test, against England. That's not weird. That is a fact. A mess up on 1 night?


No leadership. Beaten at the breakdown. No direction from D Mac. Poor decisions by the Captain. A lot of senior players were very ordinary.


Most of all, No Discipline, giving away penalties. That seems to be a bit more than a bad game and they managed to set "another record"


Most points scored against the All Blacks on home soil.

6 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 35 minutes ago
‘You saw Ireland do it’: Wallaby insists it’s ‘possible’ to beat Springboks

Of course it's possible....any team is beatable, but are you good enough to expose & exploit it on the day is all that matters😉

7 Go to comments
T
Toaster 35 minutes ago
The Pumas simply hung in there long enough to watch the All Blacks implode

Why? Its true

Not the only reason - the pumas played very well but the ABs did implode

And doesn’t explain the many shortcomings on the day


But two horror passes by Savea and DMck and the ridiculously errant slap back from Reece led to 14 easy points


Reminded me a little of the errors by France in the quarterfinal

Dropped passes led to three well taken Bok tries

6 Go to comments
T
Toaster 48 minutes ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

Finally Goldie mentions what I think is the real problem

Yes experience coming on for a couple but Ratima has proven himself and Aumua and Newell are fine


Ofa was alarmingly bad - not enough recent rugby?

Papalii should’ve stayed on not Blackadder


The real reason is there are two many coaches with no discernible game plan

The players must be confused and seem like shadows currently


Most key areas were below average

6 Go to comments
C
CR 50 minutes ago
‘We want to be the best’: Wallaby’s warning for world champion Springboks

Totally. Good luck to them, but I think the score will be even bigger.

2 Go to comments
T
Toaster 55 minutes ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

Sititi is about 13kg heavier than Ardie

He isn’t small

He needs time

McKenzie is going ok IMO - he isn’t the problem

Agree on riekos cover defence

That hole wouldn’t have been so big and he could’ve scrambled back


Ardie could play 7 I feel once Sititi gets up to speed

The issue is that Ardie is still the best 8


Don’t disagree with your changes

Certain Clarke will start with Telea on his correct right wing

6 Go to comments
T
Toaster 58 minutes ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

Ironically with the injuries and lack of leadership Cane would be very welcome this year


Agree on the other two

TJ isn’t cutting it

And I’ve never seen what Cantabs see in Blackadder

Saturday really highlighted it

6 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Its really curious how Australia has deteriorated Nick and its been a long and slow march to the precarious position they are in now. This is a team that has won 2 world cups and had the some of the most talented and high profile players making their mark on the international stage regularly like Gregan, Larkham, Giteau, Mortlock and many many others. Now they are so far behind the curve it cannot be believed. They are no longer profitable as a brand, players are leaving to go overseas or converting to league, they are less and less popular each year, the fans no longer show up, they cannot hope to compete with other sporting codes in Australia which is pinching all the best athletes they produce and they seem stuck in the past. Even if they develop the current promising crop of players coming through the reds and other structures how will they keep them invested in Australian Rugby? They will earn their 20 or 30 caps and then be snatched up by overseas clubs. What has worked for South Africa may work for them but also Australia is not South Africa and Rugby does not have the same pull in Australia. Super Rugby seems to be going backwards and Australia have nowhere else to go unlike SA which went North and are now reaping the benefits. It just seems like the Aussies are in an irreversible mess for which there are little to no solutions. If they allow their best players to go and still be selected for the national team Super Rugby in Australia may deteriorate fast to the point where it becomes a farce but if they dont the Wallabies will never improve. I reckon they have to prioritise the Wallabies and take a chance that the Super Rugby teams will figure it out. They need to get the national team back on track and that means scrapping the Australia first policy and making the best available to the team. How did they get to this point? Surely it says something about the administration of the game there.

183 Go to comments
D
DH 1 hour ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

Ben Smith : I watched TV and they said this...


Ben, even your excuse for NZ being soundly beaten doesn't carry any weight. Your entire article is a quote from a video that's already available on YouTube.


Must do better. Try evoking genuine sentiment from within and writing it down. If that doesn't work, go back to finance, it's clear so far that your skills lie in the comments section, as a troll, rather than up top as a journo. This is a space for rugby journalists, please let them do their job and stick to trolling.

6 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
'Murder us in South Africa': New Zealand pundit has grave fears for All Blacks

Not really a major factor


Not expecting to lose and not preparing for scenarios accordingly

Plenty of time to win the game at 35-30 and 8 mins to go but it never looked likely

Leadership

Discipline

BAD errors - ie Reece, Ardie/Dmck and Blackadder

14 points gifted there


But to me it’s the coaching already

There is no game plan I can see and then players aren’t playing what’s in front of them

Something is badly wrong and what on earth has happened to Ryan? The forwards have gone powder puff!


Looks like at best we will have S Barrett and Tuipolotu back for SA - good grief we need them to have any chance of keeping it a contest

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Only one of us unfairly dissing teams, and it wasn’t me! Remember your respectful comment of “Hardly anyone in Wales is interested in the regional teams and where they sit in the lower half of the table doesn't really matter that much”.


Anyway, still silent on the slow burn demise of the kiwi franchises I see, still too soon then… 😉😂

183 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
'Murder us in South Africa': New Zealand pundit has grave fears for All Blacks

Reckon it will be really competitive in SA. No murders likely to take place. Will be a great contest

5 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
The Pumas simply hung in there long enough to watch the All Blacks implode

All Blacks had a bad game but also I think its weird to say they cant manage a game. Difficult matches with England saw them manage games in both matches. In both games they worked their way into the lead and managed the finish of both matches to ultimately record two hard fought victories. So it was just a mess up on their part on one night against the Pumas. It will happen especially with a young inexperienced bench

6 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Agree re PSDT, Nick. And he lifts in the really big games...remember the tears way back when he first played for the Boks...think it was after beating the AB's. Beirne actually also lifts for big games. Imo, Itoje and Barrett don't to the same extent.

183 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Great post in all aspects SF. Thanks.

183 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Aumua played for Moana P and is eligible for both Samoa [and Fiji]. SR said it was looking to develop the new franchises and Smoan rugby.


“He was selected and played for Moana Pasifika. The establishment of this team was to benefit Samoa, Tonga and Fiji.


“We looked at Moana Pasifika as our team. It is frustrating seeing guys like Levi being picked up by the All Blacks. Obviously it sends a message to all the other midfielders in the five [New Zealand] franchises.


“We waited a long time for a team like Moana Pasifika to established. I’d like to think it’s our team but this is a not so gentle reminder that yes we can have our team but the best players will still get picked up by, in this case, New Zealand."

Word of Seilala Mapusua when Aumua was picked for an AB XV and went back to the Crusaders.


Wake up and get your head out of your backside.

183 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Maddocks was a real talent. Super gifted. Badly handled.


Gill similarly was a sensational talent. He was never committed enough to use his talent though. Bit of a skylarker more interested in just having a good time. Terrible waste of his talent.

183 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Adam coleman another one and hodge the jury is somewhat still out. In other news, what did you think of Lolesio this week? Everyone seems to be absolutely death riding him and every little mistake he makes so hard to get a fair read. I actually thought he had an improved game - he commanded the ball more, had relatively good decision making, and took a beating all night and kept getting up. Execution still off at times, but he seemed to spend most his night cleaning up after others, or at least trying to. I thought there were plenty of worse players on the field, let me put it that way. Tom wright must be on a short leash at this point...

183 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Kerevi at 50% is better than Paisami.

183 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

That is not what kiwi coaches in Australia do tho.

183 Go to comments
