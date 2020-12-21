The threat to Australia’s Super Rugby stocks from the United States has deepened with veteran forward Angus Cottrell to play in Los Angeles next year. Cottrell, a Wallabies squad member in 2018, will join Queensland Reds duo Ruan and JP Smith at the Venice Beach-based LA Giltinis for their inaugural season from March next year in the fourth instalment of the USA Rugby sanctioned competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old flanker heads to the US after playing 90 games of Super Rugby for the Western Force and Melbourne Rebels.

Cottrell said he had weighed up offers from France, Japan and the United Kingdom before opting to sign with the Giltinis – a team owned by an Australian gym tycoon and named after a yet-to-be released cocktail.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“I’ve given all I can to Australian rugby for nine seasons and I’ve been thinking this last year or two of experiencing a different culture through rugby,” Cottrell said.

“I was very quick to jump at the Giltinis when the option appeared because LA is a great place to live and an amazing international city.”

Cottrell will join the Smith twins in LA after the established Super Rugby pair signed on last month.

Ex-Wallaby Stephen Hoiles is an assistant coach at the Giltinis while former Wallabies hooker Adam Freier is the team’s general manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team has also been linked to Matt Giteau and Adam Ashley-Cooper while former Wallabies great Chris Latham is coaching Utah and Drew Mitchell was poised to come out of retirement in New York before the delay.

Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe Prime target Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul French resistance French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry Boom and bust Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul No country for soft men No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now