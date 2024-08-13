Kaleem Barreto explains his U-turn with Great Britain men's sevens

Kaleem Barreto has explained his decision to sign up to play for Great Britain on the 2024/25 HSBC SVNS Series just months after he initially said no to continuing his professional rugby career. Following an eighth-place finish at the Grand Final in Madrid, Barreto and co were agonisingly denied qualification for the Paris Olympics when beaten by South Africa in the final of the repechage qualification event in Monaco.

That left Britain watching from afar as a France team inspired by Antoine Dupont won the men’s gold medal in Paris following three sold-out days of competition in late July at Stade de France. However, the summer lay-off provided Barreto, an ex-15s player for Nice and Glasgow, the time to reflect and decide he now wants to stay in the sevens game.

Aside from signing on for the 2024/25 season, the scrum-half has also offered himself up to promote the short-format code, appealing to readers in a message posted to his LinkedIn to get in touch as he wants to do what he can to grow the game.

Barreto wrote: “This off-season has provided me with plenty of rest, but also valuable thinking time. Much of which has been spent deliberating what is next. I must be candid and admit that towards the end of last season I indeed said ‘no’ to renewing my contract for the following season with Great Britain 7s.

“Here I am almost two months later having made a complete U-turn and with pen to paper. As I start getting the itch back to return to the World Sevens Series, this whole process provided me with an opportunity to reflect and notice that I am not ready to stop playing professional rugby. It is more than ‘ok’ to find balance and pursue the career you want to do, not the one you think you have to do.

“One of my aims is to shed a spotlight on the world of rugby sevens, but more specifically on Great Britain Rugby 7s. With more time I realise the power we as players have in helping create a pathway into the sport I love within the UK. To get more eyeballs onto a game I truly believe can take the world by storm, especially if the Olympics is anything to go by.

“Please share this message, get the right people asking questions in aid of growing the game. I am more than willing to provide insight and have conversations with anyone expressing interest.

“A large part of this will be through social media and building my own audience. If anyone wants to add a helping hand and be a part of something gathering steam, then I urge you to do so now, at least before you miss the jump!”