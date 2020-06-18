10:08pm, 18 June 2020

Two changes have been made to the Hurricanes starting line-up set to face the Crusaders at Sky Stadium this Sunday.

The shake-up to the starting XV comes within the forward pack. Lock Vaea Fifita gets the nod ahead of Scott Scrafton, whilst Ardie Savea will start at number eight for the first time since his knee surgery late last year.

As reported earlier on Friday, star fullback Jordie Barrett has failed to make the team for a second week running as a troublesome shoulder injury keeps him sidelined.

It’s the first live sporting event Wellington has hosted since before the lockdown, and crowds are predicted to be in excess of 20,000.

The Hurricanes will be looking to bounce back from a 30-20 loss to the Blues at Eden Park a week ago.

Head coach Jason Holland says the team has been working hard.

“It’s important we perform better in some key areas of the game and we have worked hard during the week to improve.”

The Crusaders are yet to play a game in the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

Holland says the team is excited to be hosting a derby at home in front of fans.

“We can’t wait to play at our home stadium and are excited to play again in front of our awesome fans. Performing in front of them is a big driver for us this week.”

The Hurricanes team set to face the Crusaders this Sunday at Sky Stadium is:

1. Fraser Armstrong

2. Dane Coles [cc]

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. James Blackwell

5. Vaea Fifita

6. Reed Prinsep

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Ardie Savea

9. TJ Perenara [cc]

10. Jackson Garden-Bachop

11. Ben Lam

12. Ngani Laumape

13. Vince Aso

14. Wes Goosen

15. Chase Tiatia

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Ben May

18. Alex Fidow

19. Scott Scrafton

20. Gareth Evans

21. Jamie Booth

22. Billy Proctor

23. Kobus Van Wyk