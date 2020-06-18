Two changes have been made to the Hurricanes starting line-up set to face the Crusaders at Sky Stadium this Sunday.
The shake-up to the starting XV comes within the forward pack. Lock Vaea Fifita gets the nod ahead of Scott Scrafton, whilst Ardie Savea will start at number eight for the first time since his knee surgery late last year.
As reported earlier on Friday, star fullback Jordie Barrett has failed to make the team for a second week running as a troublesome shoulder injury keeps him sidelined.
It’s the first live sporting event Wellington has hosted since before the lockdown, and crowds are predicted to be in excess of 20,000.
The Hurricanes will be looking to bounce back from a 30-20 loss to the Blues at Eden Park a week ago.
Head coach Jason Holland says the team has been working hard.
“It’s important we perform better in some key areas of the game and we have worked hard during the week to improve.”
The Crusaders are yet to play a game in the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.
Holland says the team is excited to be hosting a derby at home in front of fans.
“We can’t wait to play at our home stadium and are excited to play again in front of our awesome fans. Performing in front of them is a big driver for us this week.”
The Hurricanes team set to face the Crusaders this Sunday at Sky Stadium is:
1. Fraser Armstrong
2. Dane Coles [cc]
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. James Blackwell
5. Vaea Fifita
6. Reed Prinsep
7. Du’Plessis Kirifi
8. Ardie Savea
9. TJ Perenara [cc]
10. Jackson Garden-Bachop
11. Ben Lam
12. Ngani Laumape
13. Vince Aso
14. Wes Goosen
15. Chase Tiatia
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Asafo Aumua
17. Ben May
18. Alex Fidow
19. Scott Scrafton
20. Gareth Evans
21. Jamie Booth
22. Billy Proctor
23. Kobus Van Wyk
