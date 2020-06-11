4:15pm, 11 June 2020

Former Worcester stand-off Jono Lance will not be joining Edinburgh. The Guinness PRO14 club announced the Australian’s signing on May 1, but the 29-year-old has not secured a work permit.

A statement read: “Edinburgh Rugby can confirm that the signing of stand-off Jono Lance will not be going ahead.

“Lance was due to join the squad next month, subject to obtaining the right to work in the UK – and the signing was initially communicated in May. However, the player has been unable to obtain a UK visa.

“The club wishes Jono all the best in his future ambitions and thank him for his professionalism during this period of uncertainty regarding his signing with the club.”

Reports in Australia earlier claimed Super Rugby side Western Force were poised to sign the fly-half. Lance joined Worcester in late 2017 and made 30 appearances including 13 in the 2019/20 season.

A Super Rugby winner with both the Reds and the Waratahs, he had a wealth of experience at the top level and was set to provide invaluable cover at both stand-off and full-back for Richard Cockerill’s team.

Lance said at the time his deal with Edinburgh was announced: “To get the chance to come to a club that has become one of the strongest in the Guinness PRO14 and to hopefully play Champions Cup rugby was an opportunity I couldn’t refuse.

“The style of rugby Edinburgh have been playing is something that excites me and to have coaches who feel that you can be a big part of developing that brand of rugby was something I wanted to be a massive part of. My partner and I did a big drive through Scotland as a holiday and loved all of it.

“And Edinburgh is one of the greatest cities in the world, so to have the chance to play rugby there really is amazing. After chatting to some players and meeting the coaches to hear their vision for the club in the near future and long term, it’s clear that there are exciting times ahead for Edinburgh.”

