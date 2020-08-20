7:32am, 20 August 2020

Jonny May has been included to start versus Bristol on Friday night as new Gloucester boss George Skivington makes just two changes to the starting line-up that ran out convincing winners against 14-man Worcester at Sixways last Saturday.

Former Bath skipper Matt Garvey comes into the pack for his first start for the club, while Louis Rees-Zammit is the second change to the starting XV, the flying youngster included at full-back.

May has been chosen on the left wing despite last weekend’s failed HIA after his collision with the red-carded Melani Nanai, the Samoan who will miss his club’s next three matches due to suspension.

Medical evidence provided to the disciplinary hearing by Gloucester stated May was expected back in contact training by Thursday and having now been included to start, he will hope to last more than the 18 minutes he did last Saturday.

On the Gloucester bench, Franco Marais returns and a debut awaits for on-loan lock Danny Drake. After impressive appearances last week, academy duo Jack Clement and Stephen Varney retain their places in the reserves.

? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? Here are your Cherry & Whites primed to take on @BristolBears tomorrow evening! ? Team sheet proudly sponsored by @BPE_Solicitors#GLOvBRI ? — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) August 20, 2020

Scrum-half Joe Simpson was under no illusions over the challenge high-flying Bristol pose as they arrive at Kingsholm fresh from a restart win over Saracens. “They were really impressive at the weekend.

“We know that Bristol are going to be a completely different proposition, it’s going to be an interesting match and probably a good game to work out really where we are as a team. We know that we’re going to have to be on our metal in defence as well as get excited in attack.”

GLOUCESTER (vs Bristol, Friday)

15. Louis Rees-Zammit; 14. Ollie Thorley, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Billy Twelvetrees, 11. Jonny May; 10. Danny Cipriani, 9. Joe Simpson; 1. Val Rapava-Ruskin, 2. Jack Singleton, 3. Fraser Balmain, 4. Ed Slater, 5. Matt Garvey, 6. Ruan Ackermann, 7. Lewis Ludlow (capt), 8. Jake Polledri.

Replacements: 16. Franco Marais, 17. Logovi’I Mulipola, 18. Jack Stanley, 19. Danny Drake, 20. Jack Clement, 21. Stephen Varney, 22. Tom Seabrook, 23. Charlie Sharples.

“They asked if I would describe myself in three words and I thought; autistic, OCD and anxious…” Jonny May on his return to Kingsholm and how he’s changed.@RugbyPasshttps://t.co/VNcBaVImTq — Sam Roberts (@samrobertsrugby) July 19, 2020