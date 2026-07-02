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Nations Championship

Joe Schmidt explains new starting Wallabies halves call for Ireland

Finn Morton Finn Morton
reporting from Sydney

Ryan Lonergan poses during an Australian Wallabies Portrait session on June 26, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Rugby Australia)
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1 Comment

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has gone with a new starting halves combination for this weekend’s Nations Championship opener against Ireland, believing Ryan Lonergan and Carter Gordon have made the most of the team’s limited preparation.

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Schmidt noted in the team announcement press conference on Thursday that the team has had just four training sessions together over the last two weeks, which as the coach explained, “doesn’t sound like a lot because it’s not.”

But the playmaking duo of Lonergan and Gordon have still earned themselves starts against the world’s third-ranked men’s side, in what will be a first for the duo, who have not played minutes together at any level.

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Both players were selected in the Wallabies matchday 23 to face Italy last November, but Gordon left the contest early in the second half. Lonergan came on as a late replacement, spending about five minutes out in the middle.

This weekend’s Test will be Lonergan’s first start in Wallaby gold, with Tate McDermott instead chosen to provide impact off the bench. McDermott has played alongside Gordon at the Reds, but that wasn’t a factor when selecting the side for Ireland.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot because it’s not a lot but it’s all we’ve got and you take what you’ve got and you make the most of it. I think those two guys have made the most of it,” Schmidt said.

“Tate didn’t really get a lot of time with Carter in the end of it because he only just came back for the end of the season with the Reds.

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“It wasn’t a differential for us as far as the combination they have at the Reds, just because it wasn’t very often that they played together.”

Lonergan captained the ACT Brumbies against the British & Irish Lions last July and had previously made multiple appearances for Australia A. The halfback had been involved in a few Wallabies squads over the years as well but didn’t debut until last year’s Rugby Championship.

McDermott was injured during the first half of a Bledisloe Cup Test in Auckland, seeing Lonergan become Wallaby number 993 at Eden Park. The 28-year-old made another four appearances in gold during the team’s Spring Tour, including three Autumn Nations Series matches.

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“He’s passing really well. His kicking game is strong. He goal kicks so it’s nice to have that security of another kicker in the team,” Schmidt explained.

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“Jake [Gordon] is injured at the moment. Tate is coming back, he’s coming back from a long-term injury so he’s still finding his feet but we know the value that Tate brought to us last year.

“It was one of those decisions where we just felt one player had a little bit more game time, was a little bit more in his game rhythm and the other one’s working his way back toward it.”

Lonergan is one of two Brumbies players in the starting Wallabies backline, with Len Ikitau chosen after a sabbatical season with Exeter Chiefs. Dylan Pietsch is the sole representative from the Western Force, two players from the NSW Waratahs, and two from the Reds.

Gordon will steer the Wallabies around the park as the team’s chief playmaker, while Jock Campbell is another key inclusion at fullback.  Campbell hasn’t played Test rugby in more than 1,300 days but is set to end that streak on Saturday evening.

Campbell has been selected ahead of Max Jorgensen – who will instead line up on one wing – and Tom Wright, who has been selected to come off the bench. The 31-year-old was consistent for the Reds in 2026, leading to higher honours with a Wallabies return.

“Max has not had a huge amount of time at 15… he’s played a lot more for us on the wing so he’s pretty comfortable there,” Schmidt said.

“Tom has come back from that long-term injury, nine moments out of the game. He’s still getting his rhythm back but I know he’ll fast-track himself back into that rhythm.

“At the same time, I think Jock has had a really good season for the Reds and he’s a player that we’ve had discussions over the last two years about him not being far away. He’s been fast, he’s been very good under the high ball. The fact that he took some of the kicking responsibility for the Reds at kick-off time and even kicking for touch, his kicking game is strong. He’s a good solution for us at fullback.”

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1 Comment
M
MH 6 days ago

As hard as it sounds I think Jake Gordon being injured is a blessing in disguise. Gives Ryan a chance to prove himself and build a combination with Carter.

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Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

As they fell to a fifth straight defeat by the rampant Springboks, England's traditional areas of strength are bearing no fruit.

45

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 10 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



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P
PMcD 15 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

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U
Utiku Old Boy 15 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

5’10” vs 5’9”

343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 19 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



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P
PMcD 23 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

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S
SB 26 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



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S
SB 28 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

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S
SB 29 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

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S
SB 30 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

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N
NB 31 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

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S
SB 31 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



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N
NB 36 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

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N
NB 37 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

43 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

43 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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P
PMcD 41 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Game strategy, tactics and selection - all 3 come back to the (Head) coaches but I would also question Richard Wigglesworth appointment on defence - that was the most decision of the lot.

A recently retired scrum half (made about 5 career tackles), who never coached defence before being appointed defence coach and it all goes South. Who’d have ever thought that could go wrong?? 🤣🤣



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N
NB 42 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yes they had and that was one reason England enjoyed such a successful November 2025. Now we seem to have a situation wher SB feels he has to incorporate something of the Saints way, and the way the Prem as a whole is evolving with all-out attack the name of the game, but he doesn’t really believe in it.

So we get a lot of contestable kicking with Eng coming a clear second to Scotland, France and now SA, and a backline which is half-selected to run and half to kick. As usual half measures lead to disaster.



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P
POHM 45 minutes ago
The Wallabies’ five crucial ‘what-if’ moments from the heartbreaking Ireland loss in Sydney

your conspiracy theory re kiwis is pathetic, stop trying to blame others for Australian players errors, grow up mate your just embarrassing.

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P
PMcD 45 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

They have a very qualified coach called “John Mitchell”, who is on contract with the RFU, is already contracted to them having just won the Women’s World Cup and beat two teams with the win rate that other coaches and countries can only dream of.

If they gave him the job, I think you would see a similar Rennie effect with ENG but he certainly wouldn’t keep Richard Wigglesworth on defence and they would play very different tactics from what they are doing today.



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43 Go to comments
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