Joe Schmidt explains new starting Wallabies halves call for Ireland

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has gone with a new starting halves combination for this weekend’s Nations Championship opener against Ireland, believing Ryan Lonergan and Carter Gordon have made the most of the team’s limited preparation.

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Schmidt noted in the team announcement press conference on Thursday that the team has had just four training sessions together over the last two weeks, which as the coach explained, “doesn’t sound like a lot because it’s not.”

But the playmaking duo of Lonergan and Gordon have still earned themselves starts against the world’s third-ranked men’s side, in what will be a first for the duo, who have not played minutes together at any level.

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Both players were selected in the Wallabies matchday 23 to face Italy last November, but Gordon left the contest early in the second half. Lonergan came on as a late replacement, spending about five minutes out in the middle.

This weekend’s Test will be Lonergan’s first start in Wallaby gold, with Tate McDermott instead chosen to provide impact off the bench. McDermott has played alongside Gordon at the Reds, but that wasn’t a factor when selecting the side for Ireland.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot because it’s not a lot but it’s all we’ve got and you take what you’ve got and you make the most of it. I think those two guys have made the most of it,” Schmidt said.

“Tate didn’t really get a lot of time with Carter in the end of it because he only just came back for the end of the season with the Reds.

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“It wasn’t a differential for us as far as the combination they have at the Reds, just because it wasn’t very often that they played together.”

Lonergan captained the ACT Brumbies against the British & Irish Lions last July and had previously made multiple appearances for Australia A. The halfback had been involved in a few Wallabies squads over the years as well but didn’t debut until last year’s Rugby Championship.

McDermott was injured during the first half of a Bledisloe Cup Test in Auckland, seeing Lonergan become Wallaby number 993 at Eden Park. The 28-year-old made another four appearances in gold during the team’s Spring Tour, including three Autumn Nations Series matches.



“He’s passing really well. His kicking game is strong. He goal kicks so it’s nice to have that security of another kicker in the team,” Schmidt explained.

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“Jake [Gordon] is injured at the moment. Tate is coming back, he’s coming back from a long-term injury so he’s still finding his feet but we know the value that Tate brought to us last year.

“It was one of those decisions where we just felt one player had a little bit more game time, was a little bit more in his game rhythm and the other one’s working his way back toward it.”

Lonergan is one of two Brumbies players in the starting Wallabies backline, with Len Ikitau chosen after a sabbatical season with Exeter Chiefs. Dylan Pietsch is the sole representative from the Western Force, two players from the NSW Waratahs, and two from the Reds.

Gordon will steer the Wallabies around the park as the team’s chief playmaker, while Jock Campbell is another key inclusion at fullback. Campbell hasn’t played Test rugby in more than 1,300 days but is set to end that streak on Saturday evening.

Campbell has been selected ahead of Max Jorgensen – who will instead line up on one wing – and Tom Wright, who has been selected to come off the bench. The 31-year-old was consistent for the Reds in 2026, leading to higher honours with a Wallabies return.

“Max has not had a huge amount of time at 15… he’s played a lot more for us on the wing so he’s pretty comfortable there,” Schmidt said.

“Tom has come back from that long-term injury, nine moments out of the game. He’s still getting his rhythm back but I know he’ll fast-track himself back into that rhythm.

“At the same time, I think Jock has had a really good season for the Reds and he’s a player that we’ve had discussions over the last two years about him not being far away. He’s been fast, he’s been very good under the high ball. The fact that he took some of the kicking responsibility for the Reds at kick-off time and even kicking for touch, his kicking game is strong. He’s a good solution for us at fullback.”