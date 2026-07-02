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International

'Two best fullbacks in the world': Why Rennie moved Will Jordan back to the wing

Will Jordan (L) and Damian McKenzie (R) of the All Blacks during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at North Harbour Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
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59 Comments

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie revealed that discussions have been in the works for months around Will Jordan’s move back to the right wing for the All Blacks.

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The move was floated to Jordan during his visit to the Crusaders earlier this year, with Rennie sharing his vision for how the All Blacks will play which involved plenty of touches for Jordan regardless of the number on his back.

Damian McKenzie, who played a lot of fullback under Rennie at the Chiefs early in his career, has been named at No.15 with Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan on the flanks.

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Rennie had high praise for McKenzie and Jordan who he assesesed as “the world’s best” at the back, making it imperative to get both on the field.

“Two best fullbacks in the world, both on the field at same time,” Rennie said of the reason behind the selection.

“I spoke to Will, maybe a couple of months ago, when I was down here with the Crusaders. Spoke to him about fullback versus wing, and he said, ‘Oh, a couple of years ago he would have always said fullback.’

“Now he’s happy with either, I think, type of game that will play. He’ll get his hands on the ball a lot, and having a couple of guys in the backfield with that sort of skill set, great area, really excellent kicking games.

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“Optimistic, we’ll have a crack when it’s on, that’s really exciting for us.

With no back up first five on the bench, Rennie confirmed that McKenzie will be the second option behind Ruben Love while Will Jordan is extra fullback cover.

“Damien’s covering 10, Will will cover 15, but exciting to have both those guys on the park,” he said.

Hurricanes pair Billy Proctor and Fehi Fineanganofo are the outside cover on the bench, which means either McKenzie or Jordan could play 80 minutes if they are required to cover.

The temptation to select Fehi was there after his excellent season with the Hurricanes, but with the French expected to bring an aerial bombardment, Caleb Clarke’s aerial skills have been preferred.

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“He’s [Fineanganofo] been excellent. Obviously, we’re expecting a lot of contestable kicking from the French. Caleb Clarke’s excellent going both ways, with Will and Damien in the backfield, we felt that was the best mix for the French.”

Missing from the gameday 23 was veteran Beauden Barrett who Rennie was super impressed with in camp, having not coached him before.

Rennie confirmed Barrett has offered a lot of leadership during the preparation and it was a “tough” call to let him know he wasn’t playing.

A key for Rennie has been instilling the mindset of playing to score, from anywhere on the field, so the mentality within the squad has been skewed toward optimism.

“I think playing with optimism is as a mindset around ‘how do you score from here?’ so I want us…  you know if the opposition spill a ball or we get an advantage five minutes from our line, we’re thinking ‘how do we score from here?’

“But optimism is also around your work ethic, so if we’re optimistic, we’ll get people back and get people into position quickly, so you can play.”

Recommended

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Dave Rennie names two debutants in All Blacks team to face France

Jock Campbell earns long-awaited Wallabies return in team to face Ireland

Damian McKenzie describes new All Blacks attack as a 'mindset thing'

 

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Comments

59 Comments
C
Cantab 5 days ago

Speculation on Rennie's selections is premature . I congratulate and admire that the new administration is prepared to try something a little new as the tactics employed over the past couple of years were clearly deficient in several areas. He must be given a decent chance to develop this side and I do not castigate him for experimentation in this early stage of his tenure. Possibly some short term pain for long term gain ??

J
JW 5 days ago

It’s great that these coaches have come in the last decade backing the players as the best in the world, but Rennie is going to soon realize Dmac is no where near high enough standard as a international 15 ( he miight have been in 2017/18), and what is he going to say then?


Continue on with these awkward interviews like the last coachs have done, or be real?

K
KwAussie 5 days ago

I must admit I prefer DMac at 15 over 10. I think he has more time there to see what play is developing and can inject himself in better. I’d prefer Jordan at 15 but can see DR’s reasoning and TBH he is a bit Ben Smith like in being able to play both wing and 15 very well. BB will get his chance and it’ll be good to see how he fares under DR as I think both Cotter and Razor had game plans that didn’t suit his skills.

J
JW 5 days ago

I can’t wait till the second half when Jordan is given a chance at the back in this new team the way it’s supposed to play.

o
orcus 5 days ago

Watched the entire press conference. It was pretty dam clear he said “two OF the best” Far out.

J
Jmann 5 days ago

that doesnt have the same click bait value

J
JB 5 days ago

More click bait from RP. He said “two of the best” not “the two best”

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Was Rennie announcing the team like he was announcing the Chicago Bulls or something?

B
Bazzallina 4 days ago

He was just shutting down the question on why the move kind of with a smirk think he was just being glass half full please media can u not see an upside kind of how Ardie shutdown the “Dupont “ “b team” “ disrespect” question that they still fire out there every time

T
Tiny 5 days ago

Thank you Rugbypass. If you were not for you I would not have known the two best fullbacks in the world were both playing for NZ this weekend. You learn something new every day. 😁

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Stick around. On the weekly we’re schooled on who the latest best player in the world is, domiciled in New Zealand.

n
nn 6 days ago

Why is anyone surprised at Rennies statement… I have no issue with building confidence and belief, but NZ coaches and pundits are notorious for this…you only have to listen to Kirwin, Wilson, Donald to get a sense… they always have the best team,(even when they lose its the “the best team never

Won”) the best players, the best style of play, (so much so, they want WR to change the rules to suite their style) the best competitions ( Super Rugby and the teams are apparently at a much higher level than northern hemisphere competitions and teams…)… the list goes on and on. Being humble and showing respect to other teams, players and coaches, has never been their strong Suite.

J
JW 5 days ago

have to listen to Kirwin, Wilson, Donald to get a sense

How abuot naming the last few coaches as well lol

C
Conrad 6 days ago

Playing a winger on the wing. Ardie as captain. Already nailing the basics unlike the previous regime.

S
SC 5 days ago

Peter Lakai at blindside flanker at 1.86m- ridiculous.


That back row is way too short and the All Black lineout is going to struggle.

N
Nickers 6 days ago

Fair to say the days of conservative All Blacks rugby is over.


He sounds eerily similar to Brendan McCullum.


Bazball died at Trent Bridge on Sunday, has it risen from the grave in Christchurch 4 days later?

R
RC 6 days ago

Idiot

L
Lou Cifer 6 days ago

“Two best fullbacks in the world, both on the field at same time,” Rennie said

Yikes😮

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Will they be able to fit them through the players tunnel side by side on Saturday.


I can’t wait to one day visit the world rugby hall of fame. Aka New Zealand.

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Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 4 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yeah Mitch would be my favourite to take over right now. He seems the best qualified and most realistic appointment to turn England around on the quick. Still I think Nick is right, there is a good chance he wouldn't want it. He's coaching one of the most dominant teams in sporting history right now. At his age the money might not be enough of an incentive to stick his neck in the noose.

46 Go to comments
T
Tom 8 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Funny when Jamie George came out after the 6N and said England have realised the best teams are playing multiphase rugby. Holy sh*t what a revelation.

46 Go to comments
T
Tom 11 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

So much learnings mate. They're bursting at the seams with f*cking learnings, shame they can't beat anyone at rugby.

46 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 11 minutes ago
Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

He wouldn’t be much of a dancer but probably still a better dancer than a player.

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 14 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



...

46 Go to comments
P
PMcD 20 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

46 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 20 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

5’10” vs 5’9”

343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 24 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



...

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P
PMcD 28 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

46 Go to comments
S
SB 31 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



...

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S
SB 33 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 34 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 35 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

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S
SB 36 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

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N
NB 41 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

46 Go to comments
N
NB 42 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

46 Go to comments
N
NB 44 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

46 Go to comments
N
NB 44 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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46 Go to comments
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