'Two best fullbacks in the world': Why Rennie moved Will Jordan back to the wing

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie revealed that discussions have been in the works for months around Will Jordan’s move back to the right wing for the All Blacks.
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The move was floated to Jordan during his visit to the Crusaders earlier this year, with Rennie sharing his vision for how the All Blacks will play which involved plenty of touches for Jordan regardless of the number on his back.
Damian McKenzie, who played a lot of fullback under Rennie at the Chiefs early in his career, has been named at No.15 with Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan on the flanks.
Rennie had high praise for McKenzie and Jordan who he assesesed as “the world’s best” at the back, making it imperative to get both on the field.
“Two best fullbacks in the world, both on the field at same time,” Rennie said of the reason behind the selection.
“I spoke to Will, maybe a couple of months ago, when I was down here with the Crusaders. Spoke to him about fullback versus wing, and he said, ‘Oh, a couple of years ago he would have always said fullback.’
“Now he’s happy with either, I think, type of game that will play. He’ll get his hands on the ball a lot, and having a couple of guys in the backfield with that sort of skill set, great area, really excellent kicking games.
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“Optimistic, we’ll have a crack when it’s on, that’s really exciting for us.
With no back up first five on the bench, Rennie confirmed that McKenzie will be the second option behind Ruben Love while Will Jordan is extra fullback cover.
“Damien’s covering 10, Will will cover 15, but exciting to have both those guys on the park,” he said.
Hurricanes pair Billy Proctor and Fehi Fineanganofo are the outside cover on the bench, which means either McKenzie or Jordan could play 80 minutes if they are required to cover.
The temptation to select Fehi was there after his excellent season with the Hurricanes, but with the French expected to bring an aerial bombardment, Caleb Clarke’s aerial skills have been preferred.
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“He’s [Fineanganofo] been excellent. Obviously, we’re expecting a lot of contestable kicking from the French. Caleb Clarke’s excellent going both ways, with Will and Damien in the backfield, we felt that was the best mix for the French.”
Missing from the gameday 23 was veteran Beauden Barrett who Rennie was super impressed with in camp, having not coached him before.
Rennie confirmed Barrett has offered a lot of leadership during the preparation and it was a “tough” call to let him know he wasn’t playing.
A key for Rennie has been instilling the mindset of playing to score, from anywhere on the field, so the mentality within the squad has been skewed toward optimism.
“I think playing with optimism is as a mindset around ‘how do you score from here?’ so I want us… you know if the opposition spill a ball or we get an advantage five minutes from our line, we’re thinking ‘how do we score from here?’
“But optimism is also around your work ethic, so if we’re optimistic, we’ll get people back and get people into position quickly, so you can play.”
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Speculation on Rennie's selections is premature . I congratulate and admire that the new administration is prepared to try something a little new as the tactics employed over the past couple of years were clearly deficient in several areas. He must be given a decent chance to develop this side and I do not castigate him for experimentation in this early stage of his tenure. Possibly some short term pain for long term gain ??
It’s great that these coaches have come in the last decade backing the players as the best in the world, but Rennie is going to soon realize Dmac is no where near high enough standard as a international 15 ( he miight have been in 2017/18), and what is he going to say then?
Continue on with these awkward interviews like the last coachs have done, or be real?
I must admit I prefer DMac at 15 over 10. I think he has more time there to see what play is developing and can inject himself in better. I’d prefer Jordan at 15 but can see DR’s reasoning and TBH he is a bit Ben Smith like in being able to play both wing and 15 very well. BB will get his chance and it’ll be good to see how he fares under DR as I think both Cotter and Razor had game plans that didn’t suit his skills.
I can’t wait till the second half when Jordan is given a chance at the back in this new team the way it’s supposed to play.
Watched the entire press conference. It was pretty dam clear he said “two OF the best” Far out.
that doesnt have the same click bait value
More click bait from RP. He said “two of the best” not “the two best”
Was Rennie announcing the team like he was announcing the Chicago Bulls or something?
He was just shutting down the question on why the move kind of with a smirk think he was just being glass half full please media can u not see an upside kind of how Ardie shutdown the “Dupont “ “b team” “ disrespect” question that they still fire out there every time
Thank you Rugbypass. If you were not for you I would not have known the two best fullbacks in the world were both playing for NZ this weekend. You learn something new every day. 😁
Stick around. On the weekly we’re schooled on who the latest best player in the world is, domiciled in New Zealand.
Why is anyone surprised at Rennies statement… I have no issue with building confidence and belief, but NZ coaches and pundits are notorious for this…you only have to listen to Kirwin, Wilson, Donald to get a sense… they always have the best team,(even when they lose its the “the best team never
Won”) the best players, the best style of play, (so much so, they want WR to change the rules to suite their style) the best competitions ( Super Rugby and the teams are apparently at a much higher level than northern hemisphere competitions and teams…)… the list goes on and on. Being humble and showing respect to other teams, players and coaches, has never been their strong Suite.
How abuot naming the last few coaches as well lol
Playing a winger on the wing. Ardie as captain. Already nailing the basics unlike the previous regime.
Peter Lakai at blindside flanker at 1.86m- ridiculous.
That back row is way too short and the All Black lineout is going to struggle.
Fair to say the days of conservative All Blacks rugby is over.
He sounds eerily similar to Brendan McCullum.
Bazball died at Trent Bridge on Sunday, has it risen from the grave in Christchurch 4 days later?
Idiot
Yikes😮
Will they be able to fit them through the players tunnel side by side on Saturday.
I can’t wait to one day visit the world rugby hall of fame. Aka New Zealand.