10:25am, 20 August 2020

Jamie Roberts has tweeted that he is “feeling fine” after it was revealed earlier this week he had tested positive for Covid-19 after linking up with the Dragons ahead of the restart for the Guinness 2019/20 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran midfielder took to Twitter on Thursday to address his health issue, saying that he is delighted that there are no other cases in his team, meaning the resumption of the league will not be disrupted this weekend.

While Roberts will obviously be absent for the Dragons’ visit to the Ospreys this Sunday in one of two Welsh derbies (Scarlets take on Cardiff Blues on Saturday), the 94-cap Wales international queried how his confidential medical information was published.

RugbyPass brings you the latest episode of The Breakdown, the Sky Sport NZ TV rugby programme

This has been a topic of debate since the news was broken on Tuesday, as the names of players who have been affected by the virus have not previously been revealed in other competitions.

Roberts is curious as to how and why his name was shared shortly after Dragons had confirmed an unnamed payer had tested positive for Covid.

– Appreciate messages re. Covid. I’m feeling fine. Lot of DIY at home ?? – Delighted no other positive tests and Welsh derby matches get ?? – How was my confidential medical information published? How’s that Editors code of conduct treating you @_AlexBywater @MailOnline ? — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) August 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This weekend could have marked the three-cap British and Irish Lions player’s return to Welsh regional rugby for the first time since leaving Cardiff Blues in 2013.

He teamed up with Dean Ryan’s side at the beginning of this month having enjoyed a brief 2020 spell in Super Rugby with the Stormers before that competition was brought to an early end.

Roberts’ positive Covid test was followed by another round of testing for players and coaches in Wales and the WRU reported in a statement on Thursday that 288 Covid-19 tests were conducted this week, taking the total in Welsh rugby’s testing programme to 1,665.

Roberts was not tested this week as he has reportedly been in isolation since last week. Upon returning to Wales from Cape Town, the qualified doctor had turned his attention away from rugby and had volunteered for the NHS during the early stages of the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Die is cast for the big AJ Bell fixture on Friday evening https://t.co/e10wwFYP4K — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 20, 2020