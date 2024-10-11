'There is a mutual hate... you want to have a go at them'

What an occasion it’s going to be at Croke Park with an 80,000-plus sell-out for this huge Irish interprovincial derby.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be a new league record attendance by some distance and there’s sure to be an electric atmosphere at the famous Dublin venue.

Leinster’s international winger James Lowe commented: “I don’t think there are many other clubs around the world that would be able to fill out a 80,000 stadium for a round-robin match, week four of BKT URC. I don’t think that will be done very often.

Jake White on Moodie’s future as a Bok centre Jake White on Moodie’s future as a Bok centre

“It says a lot about the magnitude of the fans and I’m absolutely stoked that so many people want to come and watch the spectacle.

“It’s an amazing venue with so much history behind it. To be given the opportunity to play there against Munster is something we will never take for granted.”

Leinster Munster All Stats and Data

As for the rivalry between the teams, Lowe said: “There is a mutual hate of each other. You say it in the most respectful way.

“There are some excellent players in that Munster side. There are boys you are very friendly with when it’s in Ireland camp, but on Saturday that goes out of the window. I am still going to want to run over them and try and get one on them and I am sure they are saying the same thing on the other side.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is obviously a lot of history between the clubs. The last time Leinster played Munster there I can vividly picture Johnny Sexton screaming at Ronan O’Gara in the corner. Those are the images you remember. It’s a rivalry we cherish. There is a lot of respect between both clubs, but at the end of the day you want to have a go at them.”

Delivering his thoughts, Munster coach Graham Rowntree said: “These are the games you live for as a player – in such a venue as well.

“It’s got a rich history. I’m looking forward to going there. The lads know the history of the place and the respect it demands and it’s one of those occasions where if you’re playing there you’ve made it.

“I always found that with the haka. I always get asked, ‘What’s it like facing the haka?’ It’s brilliant, because it means you’ve made it, you’re playing against the best.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, when you get to play at a stadium like this, you’ve got to take it in and not get overawed by it. You’ve still got to do your job. It’s a game to test ourselves. It’ll be a hell of a battle.”