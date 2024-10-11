Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
LIVE
7'
WOMENS
Today
11:00
WOMENS
Today
13:00
Today
13:30
Today
13:30
Today
13:30
Today
13:30
Today
13:30
Today
14:35
Today
14:45
Today
15:00
Today
15:30
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
08:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:30
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
10:05
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
11:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
12:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
WOMENS
Tomorrow
12:45
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Tomorrow
18:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
22:00
WOMENS
Sunday
09:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
United Rugby Championship

'There is a mutual hate... you want to have a go at them'

By Simon Thomas
Leinster players, from left, James Lowe, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley and Rónan Kelleher during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Dragons at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

What an occasion it’s going to be at Croke Park with an 80,000-plus sell-out for this huge Irish interprovincial derby.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be a new league record attendance by some distance and there’s sure to be an electric atmosphere at the famous Dublin venue.

Leinster’s international winger James Lowe commented: “I don’t think there are many other clubs around the world that would be able to fill out a 80,000 stadium for a round-robin match, week four of BKT URC. I don’t think that will be done very often.

Video Spacer

Jake White on Moodie’s future as a Bok centre

Video Spacer

Jake White on Moodie’s future as a Bok centre

“It says a lot about the magnitude of the fans and I’m absolutely stoked that so many people want to come and watch the spectacle.

“It’s an amazing venue with so much history behind it. To be given the opportunity to play there against Munster is something we will never take for granted.”

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Leinster
12:45
12 Oct 24
Munster
All Stats and Data

As for the rivalry between the teams, Lowe said: “There is a mutual hate of each other. You say it in the most respectful way.

“There are some excellent players in that Munster side. There are boys you are very friendly with when it’s in Ireland camp, but on Saturday that goes out of the window. I am still going to want to run over them and try and get one on them and I am sure they are saying the same thing on the other side.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is obviously a lot of history between the clubs. The last time Leinster played Munster there I can vividly picture Johnny Sexton screaming at Ronan O’Gara in the corner. Those are the images you remember. It’s a rivalry we cherish. There is a lot of respect between both clubs, but at the end of the day you want to have a go at them.”

Delivering his thoughts, Munster coach Graham Rowntree said: “These are the games you live for as a player – in such a venue as well.

“It’s got a rich history. I’m looking forward to going there. The lads know the history of the place and the respect it demands and it’s one of those occasions where if you’re playing there you’ve made it.

“I always found that with the haka. I always get asked, ‘What’s it like facing the haka?’ It’s brilliant, because it means you’ve made it, you’re playing against the best.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, when you get to play at a stadium like this, you’ve got to take it in and not get overawed by it. You’ve still got to do your job. It’s a game to test ourselves. It’ll be a hell of a battle.”

Related

It's emotive but Wasps, Worcester, Irish deserve a route back – Andy Goode

All three of the clubs that hit the rocks in the Premiership in 2022/23 have submitted an application to compete in a revamped second-tier next season and that would be great for the game if the process is fair and the details are made public.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

2

The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

3

Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

4

14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

5

Sale Sharks No.8 Du Preez opens talks with Top 14 big boys

6

Exeter have sounded out Nic White about a deal to return to Chiefs

7

‘I do care’: Johnny Sexton responds to Rieko Ioane’s Instagram story

8

Exeter hint at England player gamble despite their winless start

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

LONG READ

Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Two years ago, Ben Bamber gave up rugby to stack shelves and labour. Now, he's a Sale Sharks mainstay.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 21 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

…and there’s a few single cell organisms on here! Even some that have lost their single cell, take a bow Carlos & frandinand!!!

534 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 24 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Great people in person generally, at least in my experience but no doubt there are a few gobby dikheads on here…

534 Go to comments
M
MB 42 minutes ago
The Premiership Rugby response to latest league merger speculation

I find this whole idea mildly amusing. The only URC teams who might be interested in this idea are in Wales. He probably didn’t mean it like this, but it almost sounds as if we’re to believe that the Premiership is rejecting the approaches of eager URC teams. I just can’t believe that.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 43 minutes ago
Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

Did not know that! That's excellent insight Poorfour.


I wonder when we can expect the article from RP and/or DG that blows the lid on this very impressive fact.

4 Go to comments
M
MB 52 minutes ago
Nick Easter's only proviso as ex-Prem clubs make Championship bids

Sounds reasonable. Master of understatement: “in a bit of a pickle”! 🤭

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 55 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Are there still 10? Have any more filed for bankruptcy?

534 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 56 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I'm going to go with 27?


So those 4 wins were all at World Cups?

534 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 57 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

The egg.


You see, the genetic material of the egg that bore the "first" chicken was of a predecessor that had a genetic mutuation thus leading to a new species of chicken. The egg always comes first. The more pertinent question is what the hell came before the egg. The short answer? Single-celled organisms.


You're welcome.


(530)

534 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You haven't met Turdledove?


Are there any irish fans on this site even? He seems to talk for all of them and make them seem like arses.

534 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Good point. 528.

534 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Always attempt to condescend and demean beaten opponents? A bit dramatic?


My comment has nothing to do with France vs SA at the RWC. But if you must go there - SA obviously did well to beat the favourites, at home. And it took a monumental effort to beat them. I think that could have been the best game of rugby the boks have produced since Yokohama 2019.


But anyway, my comment was more to do with the fact that if France doesn't prioritise its national team, how can it be that they will win the World Cup. This is a genuine issue and concern.


Discuss.

534 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

525 and counting.

534 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Ex-Crusaders assistant coach Tamati Ellison joins All Blacks full-time

So how many coaches does NZ have now? 11? How much coaching do these modern day all blacks need anyway?


I wonder if Razor isn't surrounding himself with pals and yes-men.

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Ex-Crusaders assistant coach Tamati Ellison joins All Blacks full-time

10 is a big problem. No international team dominates and wins championships with an average 10.

5 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Great examples.

534 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

BTW I've spotted a huge flaw in the stats. More than half of Cane's minutes have been away against the RWC so we're not comparing like with like.

Not a flaw JD. just happenstance - and the Boks are really right up the alley of what he is capable of defensively right now....


Tizzano also played twice v the Boks and it didn't harm his stats did it?

534 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Keep trying, and it will happen👌

534 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Obvs the implied presence of grievance and/or just cause in my comment passed you by…

534 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

How you set up the teams is critical and must tap into allegiances somehow or the audience is gone from the start. If the fans ain’t on board the whole show goes nowhere. Logistics are also important, a big sr lesson, and then you can look at how the player resources will operate.


As the Vapor’s once said, I think I’m turning Japanese I really think so… 🎶 🇯🇵 😂

534 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ireland played only one non Irish raised player and still beat the World Champions this year. You know as little about Irish rugby as you do about French Rugby

534 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November
Search