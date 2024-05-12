Jale Vatabua to exit Pau after 12 years - report

Fiji international Jale Vatabua is reported to be leaving Pau after 12 seasons at the Top 14 side.

According to France Bleau, the 32-year-old is set to sign for Dax in the ProD2. Although the giant centre has not yet officially signed for the club, general director of the Dax Adrien Asteggiano has announced the signing.

Dax, who were only recently promoted into the ProD2 but currently sit in 5th spot; are also set to sign second row Dino Casadeï from Mont de Marsan.

The centre and has been a key player for Fiji since his international debut in 2017. His club career has primarily unfolded in France, where he has competed exclusive for Pau in the Top 14 league since 2012. Vatabua initially signed with Pau in 2012 from the Australia Super Rugby side the Melbourne Rebels, haveing previously enjoyed a stint with Waikato

Vatabua has represented Fiji at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The 6’2, 112kg centre is known for his hard running line and physicality.