'There’s been times where he hasn’t pulled his punches': Jacob Stockdale

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale contemplated giving up on international rugby before ending his five-year Guinness Six Nations exile during Thursday evening’s defeat to France.

Aged 21, Stockdale was crowned player of the championship in 2018 after scoring a then tournament-record seven tries in five outings.

But, hindered by injuries and dips in form, he has been a peripheral figure for much of the Andy Farrell era and was restricted to just six caps since his previous Six Nations outing in 2021.

The Ulster player was pleasantly surprised to be selected ahead of James Lowe in Paris before being left with mixed feelings following an emphatic 36-14 loss to Les Bleus.

“It’s awesome to play at this level again but probably the prevailing emotions are disappointment, a bit of frustration in there as well,” said Stockdale.

“I wasn’t entirely expecting it (selection), if I’m being honest. The main feeling was just relief.

“I’ve come into the last four Six Nations hoping to play a game and I haven’t, so to be able to pull that green jersey on again in the Six Nations was really special to me and something I’ve wanted to do for a number of years.

“You feel the frustration and sometimes you want to just go, ‘do you know what, it’s not worth it’ because of the constant disappointments.

“But the wee glint of hope that you might play international rugby again keeps drawing you back in – that and I’m fairly sure we’re contractually obliged to play for Ireland as well!”

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 5 Tries 2 4 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 139 Carries 116 13 Line Breaks 5 22 Turnovers Lost 22 8 Turnovers Won 7

Stockdale is the joint-sixth highest try scorer in Ireland’s history, albeit 16 of his 19 Test scores came between his 2017 debut and the start of the 2019 World Cup.

Asked if he had considered a move abroad, which would make him ineligible for international selection, the 29-year-old replied: “I love playing international rugby and I also love playing for Ulster, and I’m a homegrown Ulster boy.

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s definitely periods of doubt and frustration in the last five years without a shadow of a doubt. I’m really glad I stuck at it.”

Head coach Farrell has selected Lowe as his first-choice left winger for most of his tenure, while Calvin Nash has often deputised in recent years.

“Faz (Farrell) has been what you want every coach to be and that’s honest,” said Stockdale, who was overlooked for the 2023 World Cup.

“There’s been times where he hasn’t pulled his punches and he’s told me exactly what he’s thought. And there’s also been times where he’s put an arm around me and tried to encourage me.

“He’s been brilliant for me. Obviously I would have loved to have played every game for the last five years but that’s not how it went.

“A big thing was just not holding back. Over the last couple of years, Faz probably felt like I was feeling my way into games a wee bit.

“Faz talks a lot about intent and showing that intent from the first minute. I’ve been able to do that a lot more in recent years.”