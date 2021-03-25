11:51am, 25 March 2021

Jack Nowell has defended his England teammate Ellis Genge amid criticism the prop has faced after the loss to Ireland at the weekend.

Joining Christina Mahon, Jamie Roberts and Simon Zebo on the latest episode of RugbyPass Offload, the Exeter Chiefs winger addressed accusations that the Leicester Tigers loosehead is “incredibly overrated” by journalist Stephen Jones, saying “he will do anything for you on the field.”

The incident between the prop and Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton in the final minutes of the match at the Aviva Stadium was also discussed, something he was not cited for.

“It’s hard,” Nowell said. “Because from the outside if you don’t know him you could maybe have that opinion but I’ve seen what he can do on the field and I’ve seen what he can do off the field, but I think what he adds is something you can’t really teach.

“He’s almost like a ball of anger that as soon as he gets the ball in his hands he’s trying to run through whatever’s in front of him. You can’t get that in some players, it’s very hard to do.

“He’s got that streak in him, it’s just trying to find it and trying to get it out and giving him the chance to get it out. Because he knows he’s got a few bits to work on as well. But that passion and that anger on the field sometimes is uncoachable.

“He will do anything for you on the field, he will look after you out there. So to have that in a player beside you I think is pretty special.”

Nowell missed England’s Guinness Six Nations campaign this year with a toe injury, but said he is a “couple of weeks away” from returning to action for the Chiefs but has been running again in training.