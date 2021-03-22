England prop Ellis Genge has escaped a citing for his altercation with Johnny Sexton in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations rout by Ireland.

Genge wrestled with Sexton under the posts at the Aviva Stadium, with footage appearing to show him run his elbow across the Ireland captain’s head.

For a disciplinary hearing to be triggered the offence has to be worthy of a red card but the deadline for a citing has passed, meaning Genge has no case to answer.

Stephen Ferris talks to Big Jim on All Access:

The combative Leicester prop came on at half-time of England’s Six Nations finale in Dublin after Mako Vunipola was replaced for giving away successive scrum penalties.

Although producing a number of strong carries, with fracas with Sexton – who was lying beneath him – has been criticised on social media.

Audio from the game revealed the England loosehead admitting to elbowing the Irishman. Sexton can be heard telling referee Mathieu Raynal: “Sir, he elbowed me in the face,” before Genge tells Sexton: “Yeah I did. I did.”

