Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 43
FT
26 - 22
FT
40 - 14
FT
21 - 44
FT
31 - 22
FT
17 - 28
FT
31 - 27
FT
32 - 29
FT
21 - 29
FT
48 - 10
FT
40 - 34
FT
90 - 0
FT
20 - 31
FT
20 - 41
FT
24 - 25
FT
LIVE
68'
LIVE
62'
LIVE
48'
Today
14:35
Tomorrow
10:00
Gallagher Premiership

Northampton’s Phil Dowson reacts to record thrashing of Gloucester

By PA
Press Association

Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson admitted to having some sympathy for Gloucester after the league leaders’ record-breaking 90-0 victory secured a home semi-final in the Gallagher Premiership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ninth-placed Gloucester showed where their priorities lie by making 12 changes to the team who defeated Benetton in the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup last week, and their makeshift line-up was torn to shreds.

Northampton ran in 14 tries to rack up their biggest Premiership win, the highest points total by a home team in the competition’s history and its second-widest margin of victory.

Video Spacer

Stormers head coach John Dobson on his team’s character against the Dragons

Stormers head coach John Dobson admitted that his players displayed more confidence than his coaching team during Friday’s United Rugby Championship Round 16 match against the Dragons in Newport.

Video Spacer

Stormers head coach John Dobson on his team’s character against the Dragons

Stormers head coach John Dobson admitted that his players displayed more confidence than his coaching team during Friday’s United Rugby Championship Round 16 match against the Dragons in Newport.

Dowson said: “I know (Gloucester head coach) George Skivington pretty well – I obviously worked with him during the Six Nations – and there’s clearly different priorities going on.

“We had to do something today in order to guarantee a home semi, George is building towards a European final and also next season, so there were different motivating factors today.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Northampton
90 - 0
Full-time
Gloucester
All Stats and Data

“It’s never nice to be on the end of a 90-0 humping but, at the same time, we had a job to do.

“I wanted to push the players to stay really focused on what that was and not get too distracted by the scoreline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So you’ve got to take that and we’ve all been there. We’ve all been on the end of those sort of games and you find out a lot about yourself and a lot about your team.

“I’m sure George, Dom Waldouck and all those good lads at Gloucester will take that on moving forward.”

Ollie Sleightholme scored a hat-trick for Northampton, whose other tries came from George Furbank, Fraser Dingwall, Curtis Langdon (2), Alex Mitchell, Alex Waller, Sam Matavesi (2), Emmanuel Iyogun, Alex Moon and Tom James.

Their extraordinary scoreline is only surpassed in the Premiership by Richmond’s 106-12 rout of Bedford in May 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloucester head coach Skivington said: “I thought there might be a heavy scoreline today when I saw the team they selected.

“I knew momentum would go against us at some point and it would be hard to recover, but that was extremely painful.

“I thought Saints were absolutely ruthless. I thought they were brilliant today and our young lads just couldn’t find traction, couldn’t find their way out of it, couldn’t get anything going in the game.

“And Saints’ defence, whenever we did get a little bit of momentum, turned the ball over and took it off us.

“It was always going to be a tough day but we came with the approach we came with. I can’t moan too much about it, albeit we won’t be brushing this off either.

“I thought there were some lads who really did show what they could do and there were a few who showed they’re well off the pace in the Premiership.”

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
4.5
20
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
0
3
Entries
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Pieter-Steph du Toit, The Malmesbury Missile, in conversation with Big Jim

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Ireland v New Zealand | Singapore Men's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

New Zealand v Australia | Singapore Women's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

Inter Services Championships | Royal Army Men v Royal Navy Men | Full Match Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Trending on RugbyPass

1

World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

2

Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

3

Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

4

15 more of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history

5

Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

6

'Damaging' Jordie Barrett move only helps All Blacks- ex-Ireland wing

7

Munster line up Tom Farrell to replace Antoine Frisch

8

'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

The emergence of three super clubs may threaten the Investec Champions Cup, but there is a solution.

FEATURE

Do 'humiliated' Montpellier need a change of ownership?

Mohed Altrad's reign has seen a slew of coaches hired and fired, and club culture eroded.

FEATURE

Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'

It is the most poorly paid position in the Gallagher Premiership but never has the influence of a scrum-half been so high

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Harry 34 minutes ago
Blues vs Hurricanes | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Cotter has added that steel that has been missing. Let's see if it will carry until the Finals… Come on the Blues ….

2 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 1 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

Andy Goode just loves to be controversial. Its boring. Let’s all stop reading.

6 Go to comments
B
Brendan 3 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

You have got to consider that if the situation was flipped and the French were held to a salary cap with no English equivalent, the English would laugh in their faces and tell them to get over it. As for Leinster (as a fan), the central contract system is a dream but is guilty of cutting out the other 3 provinces. At the end of the day, it comes across outside of the English border that the Premiership is drowning and trying to take everyone else with it rather than adapt. The English lose, the English want new rules. We've seen this repeat (and once it even led to the current Champions Cup) You make many good and informed points, but if the flip was on the other flop, it wouldn't be Rugby’s problem I suspect - it would be a French one.

13 Go to comments
B
Brian 5 hours ago
Black Ferns hand USA 50-point loss as debutants star in season opener

Seems to have been a bright start but it tailed off. To win the big matches you have to get used to putting your foot on the throttle and your opponent’s necks in an 80 minutes performance which is what the All Blacks were renowned for. An example in the Women’s game is England v Ireland in the 6N match played at Twickenham in April. Watch on YouTube.

1 Go to comments
c
craig 5 hours ago
Bobby Skinstad: 'One very freaky story haunts me to this day'

Bobby has been a first grade bonehead since high school. Like a true Cape Tonian, his own reflection is more important than anything else.

1 Go to comments
J
J P 5 hours ago
Fin Smith explains the Leinster 'chaos' that caught out Northampton

No comment on the textbook red card for Ramm that was just ignored? Amazing that

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 5 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

These rule changes have been implemented with good intentions, but much like every other rule change focus on isolated symptoms instead of the root cause. If you cannot croc roll, and cannot risk any head contact with a front on clear out, it is not clear how you are supposed to lawfully clear someone out who is attempting a jackal. This will backfire massively and lead to substantially more kicking. Teams will simply not want to take the ball into contact. Or it will lead to even more dangerous methods to clear players out who are over the ball. I much prefer having the set piece on a 30 second shot clock over no scrum on a short arm infringement. Resets are not a problem in themselves, but 90 second water and tactics breaks before every scrum are a big problem. Trainers constantly coming on to the field to help players pull their socks up and delaying the game are a problem. DuPont law was a blight on the game and should have been changed the day after it was first implemented.

79 Go to comments
b
blue 6 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

Ah yes, the opinion of Andy Goode… Andy Goode, the man who knows what some of the Irish players said to Eben Etzebeth after the QF, better than what Eben himself knows. And, judging by this piece, the Grandmaster of clichés.

6 Go to comments
L
Luke 6 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

I think this is a fair view. As a South African I am concerned about the depowering of the scrum but let’s be honest, until the SA vs FRA quarter many people didn’t even know you could take a scrum from a free kick. As you say it’s going to come down to interpretation… until then we don’t really know how this is going to impact the game. That would lead to my own objection. Do the unknowns of changing a law outweigh the cons of said law. With such an obscure law that most people had never heard of, one that had never really had an impact on the game in the first place is it worth changing to invite so much uncertainty. Better the devil you know then the devil you don’t as it were…

6 Go to comments
D
Dim 8 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

162 comments so far and counting. i didn't realize that rugby fans are on the way to join the football brothers. what is the point to share personal opinion only to get all this shi*? it seems IRB bosses are doing the great job by killing the spirit of the game both on and outside the pitch. too sad, indeed. btw, was there anything on eben’s point of view from the boys in green, who he mentioned?

164 Go to comments
C
Craig 10 hours ago
Three late tries sees Stormers rally past Dragons for crucial win

Job done guys. Great win in a game where things can quickly go wrong.

1 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
Sale statement: Alex Sanderson contract extension

Alex Sanderson fantastic coach and person .So pleased he has signed another contract great days ahead for Sale under his leadership.

1 Go to comments
W
Wesley 12 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Andy Goode cant kick to 12

164 Go to comments
M
Max 12 hours ago
Crusaders star sent home address to troll who threatened him

Doxed himself. Great work Johnny. You are well suited to the Saders

1 Go to comments
D
Danzel 13 hours ago
Blues vs Hurricanes | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

_Best game players _

2 Go to comments
f
flyinginsectshrimp 15 hours ago
'Oh bugger’: Why Blues U20 captain thought he'd missed New Zealand call-up

Who's Jarrad Hohepa?

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 16 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

So let me get this straight. Say you have the dominant scrum. You are 99% sure you can go for a scrum pushover try on the line to win the game. The opposition knows it too. They give away a silly tap kick instead. You are now not allowed to scrum. This is ridiculous! *%@ing the game up as usual! The fact that the attacking teams are not allowed to scrum from a held up over the line is just as ridiculous. Really world rugby? Careful people might start a rebel league called True Rugby or Real Rugby.

79 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 18 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

12 subs during a game? How has that been allowed to happen NB? I hate when the game goes in this monopolistic direction closing up shop, it just becomes non sport. Btw have you seen anything of how Liam Coltman was tracking for Lyon? He has just signed to return to Otago though we have a couple of young hookers developing here. He was a popular gentle natured character down here and I’m glad to see him back but maybe he will be a mentor primarily?

13 Go to comments
d
d 18 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

Great breakdown and the global politics always confuses me a little. The southern hemisphere seems to be left out a bit but I wouldn’t even know where to start with fixing it. Club challenge could be a step in the right direction

13 Go to comments
N
Norman 19 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit explains how Rassie Erasmus 'gets under your skin'

Since he coached Free state, from that time onwards, I maintained he was the coach for the Boks. A nice, no nonsense guy with an excellent brain, who gets results.

11 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Do 'humiliated' Montpellier need a change of ownership? Do 'humiliated' Montpellier need a change of ownership?
Search