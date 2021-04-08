7:03am, 08 April 2021

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt is set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a brutal knee injury in the European Challenge Cup clash with Northampton Saints.

Hewitt suffered a dual ACL and MCL injury, which will could see him miss as much a six months of playing time, depending on the severity of the injury.

A Dragons statement reads: “Hewitt – who has made 103 senior appearances for Dragons – sustained an ACL and MCL injury in the defeat at Rodney Parade.

“The 26-year-old will now undergo surgery next week before starting his rehabilitation and recovery process.”

Dean Ryan, Director of Dragons Rugby, said: “It’s incredibly disappointing news for Ashton who was playing some outstanding rugby for us.

“He will now undergo surgery early next week before starting his journey back from injury.

“We all send our best wishes to Ashton and wish him well with his recovery.”

Ashton has asked the region to pass on his sincere thanks to supporters for their concern and messages of support. Posting on Twitter, Hewitt said: “Thanks to everybody that has sent messages about my knee. We should know more soon.

“Also gutted about the loss, but a load of positives to take away from our efforts. We’re building nicely.”

