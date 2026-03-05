Italy boosted by two returning veterans as they look to topple England

Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada has named his side for their Guinness Six Nations round four clash with England on Saturday, with three changes to the starting XV that lost to France in Lille.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three changes have come in the backline, with Juan Ignacio Brex returning to the side after missing the past two rounds for personal reasons to reform his iconic midfield partnership with Tommaso Menoncello.

Brex’s return has moved Leonardo Marin to the bench, where he is joined by scrum-half Alessandro Fusco, who also started against France. Alessandro Garbisi will instead start in the No.9 jersey, and rekindle his half-back partnership with his brother Paolo Garbisi.

VIDEO

The final change sees Lorenzo Pani return at full-back, replacing the injured Ange Capuozzo, who will miss the rest of the Championship with a shoulder injury. The full-back cover on the bench will be the 87-cap Tommaso Allan, who will make his first appearance of the tournament after sustaining an injury during the Quilter Nations Series.

Quesada has decided not to alter a pack that has functioned well this Championship, particularly at the scrum.

Italy England All Stats and Data

The Azzurri are still searching for their first win over England in what will be their 33rd attempt in Rome on Saturday.

Both sides head into the match with one win in the Championship, with many viewing this as the best opportunity Italy have ever had to break their duck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Italy XV

15 Lorenzo Pani (Zebre Parma, 11 caps)

14 Louis Lynagh (Benetton Rugby, 12 caps)

13 Juan Ignacio Brex (Toulon, 50 caps)

12 Tommaso Menoncello (Benetton Rugby, 37 caps)

11 Monty Ioane (Lyon, 45 caps)

10 Paolo Garbisi (Toulon, 52 caps)

9 Alessandro Garbisi (Benetton Rugby, 22 caps)

8 Lorenzo Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 36 caps)

7 Manuel Zuliani (Benetton Rugby, 41 caps)

6 Michele Lamaro (Benetton Rugby, 52 caps) – captain

5 Andrea Zambonin (Exeter Chiefs, 17 caps)

4 Niccolò Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 61 caps)

3 Simone Ferrari (Benetton Rugby, 72 caps)

2 Giacomo Nicotera (Stade Français, 39 caps)

1 Danilo Fischetti (Northampton Saints, 61 caps)

Replacements

16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo (Zebre Parma, 8 caps)

17 Mirco Spagnolo (Benetton Rugby, 22 caps)

18 Muhamed Hasa (Zebre Parma, 6 caps)

19 Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby, 70 caps)

20 Riccardo Favretto (Benetton Rugby, 11 caps)

21 Alessandro Fusco (Zebre Parma, 23 caps)

22 Leonardo Marin (Benetton Rugby, 20 caps)

23 Tommaso Allan (Perpignan, 87 caps)