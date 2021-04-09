10:09am, 09 April 2021

Wales and Northampton Saints fly-half Dan Biggar has said the intensity in the Gallagher Premiership blows the Guinness PRO14 “out of the water”.

Joining Jim Hamilton on the All Accesspodcast, the former Ospreys No10 explained the differences between the two leagues, saying that it is not a lack of quality that sets them apart but the intensity of matches each week.

The 31-year-old arrived at Franklin’s Gardens in 2018 after spending the entirety of his career with the Ospreys and says “I feel like I am a better rugby player than when I started there.” He added that he has “loved” his time so far with the Saints and hopes that he’s “got a couple more good years to give there as well”.

Dan Biggar speaks to Big Jim on RugbyPass All Access:

“The difference between the PRO14 and the Premiership is whenever people say is it better quality, are there better players, you’ve only got to look at the quality of your Leinsters, your Munsters, I don’t think the quality is perhaps better, but what you get every single week is an occasion or a must-win game or a game that can go either way.

“You look at the results there have been this year and literally everyone can beat everyone in this league. Obviously without COVID, it’s like it’s the circus in town really. Especially for Northampton, it’s in the middle of town and you’ve got 13 or 14 thousand every week.

“It’s just the intensity week in, week out blows the PRO14 out of the water if I’m honest with you. And that’s not saying that the quality is any better but week in, week out game after game the intensity and having to be 100 percent on your game to pick up something each week compared to the PRO14 is miles apart if I’m honest.”

