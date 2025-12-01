Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

Ireland's worst-case RWC 2027 pool draw is bruising beyond belief

DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 23: Sam Prendergast of Ireland is tackled by Caleb Muntz and Elia Canakaivata of Fiji during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Whatever happens in Wednesday’s RWC 2027 draw, Ireland will have to take a different path if they’re going to achieve their Holy Grail of a Rugby World Cup semi-final due to the change in format.

Now expanded to 24 teams, the tournament will feature six pools of four teams as opposed to four pools of five and the introduction of a round of 16. The first-ever men’s round of 16 will see the winners of Pool A, B, C and D play the four best thirds, winners of Pool E and F will face the runners-up from Pool D and B, with the runners-up in Pool A and C to meet the second-placed teams from Pool E and F.

Whether this plays into Ireland’s hands remains to be seen, as the draw for RWC 2027 now that the bands are known is entirely random, other than host nation Australia are guaranteed to be in Pool A. As one of the top six-ranked teams in the world, though, Ireland are locked into band one and, as such, will be favourites to finish top of their pool irrespective of the teams paired with them from bands two, three and four when the draw takes place, live on RugbyPass TV, in Sydney, on Wednesday 3 December (09:00 GMT).

VIDEO

However, as every Irish rugby fan knows only too well, nothing is straightforward when it comes to Rugby World Cups. Ireland have played in all 10 tournaments to date and have made the quarter-finals eight times. But, on each occasion, that is where their journey has come to an end.

RWC 2027 Draw

With Scotland, Italy and Wales in band two, there’s a 50:50 chance of Ireland getting a fellow Six Nations team. Ireland have faced all three before in the pool stages of a Rugby World Cup. Their first-ever Rugby World Cup game was actually against Wales in Wellington in 1987 and other than being historic, it was very forgettable, Wales winning a dour contest 13-6.

While Wales will have hoped to have improved hugely by the time the tournament kicks off in 22 months’ time, drawing them, Scotland or Italy, will hold no fears for Ireland. Ireland laboured to a 16-9 win against Italy at the Olympic Stadium in London a decade ago, but have not lost to the Azzurri since in any competition in 13 matches, while they have comfortably dealt with Scotland in the pool stages of the last two Rugby World Cups.

So which team from band two are they likely to fear most? Australia obviously have the advantage of playing at home but Fiji, who they have never played at a Rugby World Cup before, would be a new and very dangerous proposition. Ireland put 50 points on Fiji in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, but if they catch them at the wrong time, after a relatively short turnaround in fixtures, for example, it is not beyond the realms of imagination to see Fiji causing an upset.

Dropping down into band three, Ireland probably won’t want to be reminded of their past encounter with Rugby Europe’s most dominant team, Georgia. As well as being the highest-ranked team in band three, the Lelos will be able to call on the spirit of 2007 when they nearly pulled off one of the biggest shocks in the tournament’s history. Georgia were still finding their way on the biggest stage at France 2007 yet they pushed Ireland all the way in Bordeaux, only losing 14-10.

At the time, it was Georgia’s narrowest margin of tournament defeat and a first-ever Rugby World Cup win could have been theirs for the taking if Merab Kvirikashvili hadn’t missed a penalty and four drop goal attempts. Georgia appear to have stagnated a bit of late, but their strength lies in scrummaging, an area where Ireland look suspect. Spain, Uruguay and Chile are teams on the up, it would seem, so USA, who Ireland always have the beating of, would be the plum draw from band three.

If there is one team in band four that anyone wants to avoid it is Samoa. Yes, they have had a terrible year, slipping to their lowest-ever ranking of 19th. But by the time Rugby World Cup 2027 comes around, they could easily be galvanised by the arrival of some dual national internationals with bundles of big game experience, such as Manu Tuilagi.

Four years ago, Portugal might have had a case for inclusion, given their fluid attacking style would have likely caused an ageing Irish squad problems. But it’s impossible to argue the case for Os Lobos this time around after they suffered their heaviest-ever Test defeat (106-7) at the hands of a weakened Ireland in the summer.

Any of the rest should be cannon fodder for Andy Farrell’s men, although Zimbabwe’s run-it-from-anywhere approach could make life uncomfortable for a squad whose average age could be around 32 by the time the next Rugby World Cup kicks off. Romania and Canada have experience at this level, so you’d have to say that tournament debutants, Hong Kong China, who arguably had the easiest qualification route, will be the ones Ireland would prefer to face.

If Ireland’s worse-case scenario did pan out, it would present them with three matches high on physicality and a bruising examination of their title credentials.

Ireland’s worst-case scenario for the Rugby World Cup 2027 Pool Draw:

Ireland
Fiji
Georgia
Samoa

Ireland’s best-case scenario for the Rugby World Cup 2027 Pool Draw:

Ireland
Scotland
USA
Hong Kong China

To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments

12 Comments
E
Eric Elwood 8 days ago

Scotland are worst case scenario from band 2. They didn’t collapse against Argentina they would be top 6. They didn’t brain fart against Fiji away same etc etc.


Best case is pool E (no Pool winners to play before a semi) or Pool F (likely Australia in a QF)

S
SL 9 days ago

At least World Rugby are trying to help Ireland win a knockout game at a World Cup by introducing the round of 16. As for getting past the quarter finals, still not a chance for Farrell’s Dad’s Army squad of over 35s!!!

J
JW 9 days ago

What a stupid concept lol, cherry picking opposition based on historical games? Is every team from every band going to have a unique inclusion in these articles!! >.<


Poor buggers whoever gets Samoa that’s all I can say.

B
BH 9 days ago

Gosh Ireland are still in peoples heads?

E
Eric Elwood 8 days ago

Ireland are hoping we stay out of people’s heads until 2027. Written off suits us nicely.

D
Dave Didley 9 days ago

Scotland are a best-case scenario over Wales?


That’s very harsh on Scotland.

t
tf 9 days ago

The Irish would love Scotland. Townsend has never managed to beat Ireland as a coach. If it was played Wednesday Wales would be weaker but I think they are more of an unknown for where they’ll be in 2027.

J
Jon 9 days ago

Maybe, they really struggle to score points vs Ireland.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

The draw is not entirely random. As it is influenced by rankings at the time of the draw with teams put into bands before being picked at random per pool.


If it was entirely random we could have a situation where the top 4 teams all find themselves in the same pool. I.e. South Africa, NZ, Arg and Australia.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

u
unknown 13 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 53 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

94 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

He needs to not deliberately eye-gouge!

46 Go to comments
Close
