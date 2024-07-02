Ireland U20s confirm seven changes for match day two versus Georgia

Ireland have confirmed seven changes to their match day two starting XV at the World Rugby U20 Championship. The Irish were impressive 55-15 opening day winners over Italy last Saturday at DHL Stadium and Willie Faloon has now changed four forwards and three backs for Thursday’s clash with Georgia in Stellenbosch.

A statement read: “Head coach Willie Faloon has named his Ireland men’s U20s match day squad for Thursday’s second World Rugby U20 Championship Pool B clash against Georgia in Stellenbosch.

“Ireland opened their campaign with a big win over Italy in Cape Town on Saturday and will bid to make it two from two when they meet the Georgians at the Danie Craven Stadium.

“Ben O’Connor and Davy Colbert are joined in the back three by Ruben Moloney, who is line for his Ireland U20s debut, while Sam Berman continues at outside centre and Hugh Gavin starts at inside centre. Sean Naughton starts at out-half, with Oliver Coffey at nine.

“In the pack, Jacob Boyd, Stephen Smyth and Andrew Sparrow start in the front row, with James McKillop coming into the second row to partner captain Evan O’Connell. The back row is Sean Edogbo, Max Flynn and Luke Murphy.

“Hooker Mikey Yarr is in line for his debut off the bench, as he joins Emmet Calvey, Patreece Bell, Alan Spicer and Brian Gleeson as the forward replacements, with Tadhg Brophy, Jack Murphy and Finn Treacy completing the match day 23.

Ireland U20s (vs Georgia, Thursday):

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

13. Sam Berman (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Ruben Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

3. Andrew Sparrow UCD RFC/Leinster)

4. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(capt)

6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

17. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)

18. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

19. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

20. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

22. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

23. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)