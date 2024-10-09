Northern Edition

International

‘I do care’: Johnny Sexton responds to Rieko Ioane’s Instagram story

By Finn Morton
Jonathan Sexton of Ireland and Rieko Ioane of New Zealand after the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Former Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has responded to Rieko Ioane’s Instagram story that reignited the perceived feud between the pair once again. Ioane recently took to social media in an effort to hit back at an extract from Sexton’s soon-to-be-released autobiography.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the passage that was released by The Sunday Times, Sexton reflected on an exchange between the pair after last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Stade de France. New Zealand had just knocked Ireland out of the Cup with a 28-24 win.

Ireland’s dream of winning the Rugby World Cup for the first time was shattered, and Sexton’s distinguished rugby career also came to a close. While the match is considered one of the best knockout Tests in World Cup history, there was also some post-match controversy.

As the emotion of the occasion continued to course through the players’ veins, and as the significance of the result began to sink in, Sexton and Ioane were seen sharing words not long after Sam Whitelock secured a match-winning breakdown penalty.

But, it remained a mystery as to what exactly was allegedly said until recently.

“I couldn’t bring myself to watch the quarter-final back,” Sexton wrote in his autobiography. “I don’t think I ever will. I don’t need to. I’ve mentally replayed every second, over and over. It finishes the same way every time.

“… After (referee) Wayne Barnes blows the final whistle, (Ioane) says, ‘Don’t miss your flight home tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c**t.’ So much for the All Blacks’ famous ‘no dickheads’ policy. So much for their humility.

“I walk after Ioane and call him a fake-humble f***er. I don’t look great, me having a go at one of them just after we’ve lost. But I can’t be expected to ignore that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ioane didn’t respond right away, but once the All Black did, the rugby world took notice. The 27-year-old shared a picture of himself and Sexton after last year’s quarter-final, with a joker card above his head and a house emoji below the now-retired Sexton.

All Blacks
All Blacks midfielder Rieko Ioane has hit back at former Ireland captain Johnny Sexton with a cryptic Instagram story. Image: Rieko Ioane’s Instagram.

But, that wasn’t all.

Zombie by the Cranberries became an anthem for Irish rugby fans during the World Cup, and Ioane used that to his advantage in this post. That very tune played over the image of Ioane and Sexton, with the song starting at the “in your head” part of the chorus.

Ioane’s reaction and the subsequent response from rugby fans around the world has been massive. It’s been a big talking point over the last week, and it certainly sets the stage for the All Blacks’ clash with Ireland in one month.

@bbcsport Johnny Sexton has responded to Rieko Ioane’s social media post. 😬👀 #rugby #fightingtalk #ireland #irelandtiktok #socialmedia #johnnysexton #irelandrugby #irishtiktok #oops ? original sound – BBC Sport

ADVERTISEMENT

But, Sexton was just trying to “protect” himself.

“I do care, like I do care,” Sexton said on BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly.

“But the most important is you, like you said, your teammates or the people in your country.

“I was a bit shocked by the reaction to that because I toyed with taking it out, putting it in, but the reason I put it in was not giving out like, this is just what happened.

“A certain part of me was just trying to protect because I got criticised after the game for my reaction, because people thought, ‘Oh, here’s your man being a sore loser again.’ But they didn’t see what set me off.

“It was just me explaining why.

“I remember texting Joe (Schmidt) after the game and I said, ‘Look, I know it looked bad me chasing your man after the final whistle but this is what happened, I’m sorry for my reaction.’

“That’s the only reason I put it in. I didn’t do it to kick things off… I don’t really mind that it happened, you know what I mean, this is just why I reacted.

“That’s why, through the book really, it’s sort of just explaining at that moment, this is what I thought.”

6 Comments
D
DP 2 hours ago

Rugbypass must have some sort of side hustle on the revenue generated by Sextons book… why anyone outside of Ireland cares about this bloke is beyond me.. doubt he’ll sell many copies anywhere else.

C
Cosmo 3 hours ago

Sexton is the definition of petulance.


Great rugby player - yes..


Sooky cry baby - yes..


Time to get over yourself.!

M
MattJH 3 hours ago

Sell those books, Johnny. Sell those books.

E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago

He needs to climb out of Reiko’s back pocket soon…

I
Icefarrow 4 hours ago

C'mon Sexton, you're trying too hard to defend yourself. Is it really that hard to just move on from that whole incident? In fact, have you ever actually tried to reach out to Reiko post-match and resolve it like a grown adult?

J
JW 5 hours ago

If he's really sorry I can accept that. People can truely just be hot headed and regret it afterwards, and obviously if not stopped when young, basically becomes your personality to repeatedly do it.


For what it's worth Johnny were just having a laugh at your expense, nothing more to it than an air swing on the number one tee. You would give it back to us if you had the chance and I'd just give ya a good thump on the chest (you too Terry) and smile.

T
Thomas K 5 minutes ago
Scott Robertson delivers promising update on injured All Blacks trio

Oh go away Jordie

1 Go to comments
G
Grant 31 minutes ago
Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

Quality player! A number of the sevens ladies could push for 15s spots 👌 Would love to see her at 10 but she makes a fair point about fullback.

1 Go to comments
L
Linton 34 minutes ago
The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

Heard it all before in the past.

10 Go to comments
J
J Marc 39 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Did Erasmus went in Argentina a few weeks ago with his A team ?

He made his choice , he was right to do that, and I did not read 300 complaints posts .....

330 Go to comments
J
J Marc 56 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

As said Grandisse, in the 2010 ,french team was such a mess than nobody knows if it was a A or a C team. Today some players are much knowned in NZ so NZ people noticing the problem. But as I said in an other post, it's exactly the same problem since 2007, except 2009. In 2007 a team without finalists and semi finalists was defeated by 50 points in june. If you compare with the world cup team in Cardiff few weeks later, it was far to be the same....

And half of french fans place their club team upon of national team. As long as you don't unterstand that you will not advance.

330 Go to comments
A
Another 1 hour ago
The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

Each time I see a headline like this it leads me to thinking that quite a few people are going to be surprised by the results on this All Blacks tour. Take some names and watch this space....

10 Go to comments
J
JPM 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

And what about the 2011 final with Craig Joubert refereeing which has been well documented.

330 Go to comments
j
johnz 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

One dead rubber home-game against the 10th best team in the World is scant evidence to judge Barrett's proficiency at 10.


The real test will come against the big three of the north, not just for Barrett but other players will be put under pressure unlike they experienced against Aussie.


Historically Barrett was a fine 10 against most teams, but struggled against the very top sides who could expose his weaknesses.


We can trace Barrett's woes at pivot all the way back to 2016, when Andy Farrell's rush defence caused him no end of troubles.


Too many games against our neighbours can cloud peoples judgement on some players.


I haven't seen any evidence that Barrett's character traits that get exposed under pressure have been eradicated. Unfortunately ingrained character traits are difficult to change and only come to the surface when the chips are down.


There was a reason Barrett was moved to 15 and has largely been kept there, because coaches realised he is more effective with the time and space it allows.


I'm all for it if he can demonstrate he has mastered his game under pressure against the very top sides, it would be a great story of perseverance.


But I won't be getting too excited over one performance in a game of little consequence. I fear it would be a risky move to back an aging star with a history of troubles in the decision making hot seat.

22 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
‘I do care’: Johnny Sexton responds to Rieko Ioane’s Instagram story

Rugbypass must have some sort of side hustle on the revenue generated by Sextons book… why anyone outside of Ireland cares about this bloke is beyond me.. doubt he’ll sell many copies anywhere else.

6 Go to comments
P
PC 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Which is why it's worth persisting for now to see what we have.

22 Go to comments
B
B 2 hours ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Scott Robertson has an eye for naturally talented players and the man management skills for bringing about the Xfactor potential he knows they have.


Hes the right person, with the right personnel for the job of getting the All Blacks back up to where they belong and I'm a Jaffa who knows hes got what it will take to do that.


Go the All Blacks...onward and upwards...RWC 2027..

21 Go to comments
G
Grant 2 hours ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Yeah, JW, was that a compliment or criticism? Seemed 50/50! 🤔😀

21 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

So far, you have not said one nice thing. Disparaged the French, now Otago. Did you listen to your mother?

330 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I still remember how the French were utterly robbed in the semifinal in 1995. No Saffa likes to remember this.

330 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

And this is why many authors don’t comment.

330 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

"You clearly haven’t got much of a grasp on French culture and how they do things". So, Ed, your big chance to write an article for us ?

330 Go to comments
f
fl 3 hours ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

why are you so obsessed with debutants?


1) most players aren't debutants

2) south africa are in a position where they have to give debuts to young players because they basically didn't cap anyone new for the past 4 years. new zealand did, so not only do they have less need to bring in new young guys now, but there are also fewer *new* young guys to bring in, as many of their best young players were already capped by foster.

65 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

None of it makes real sense. In the end it is the players affected. I'm sure if it's up to the players, they would all jump at the chance to play, but it's not. The NH are quick to send weakened teams, but the moment a SH team do it, it's disrespecting. It's ok sending a B team to countries that are not very good, but if you face one of the best, then treat it like its a WC final. The French are losing out on valuable playing time against some of the best that would stand them in good stead in '27. Experience can't be bought. The French are treating it lightly, yet there is many teams salivating for the opportunity to play against top opposition and they don't get that chance.

330 Go to comments
k
kevkaiora 3 hours ago
The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

Personally am beginning to wonder what this author ? is suffering from , click bait material on this site and his same vein on the Roar is pathetic , reach deep down and see if there is anything there , maybe they’ve dropped off altogether

10 Go to comments
f
fl 3 hours ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

so you're not responding to my comment?

65 Go to comments
