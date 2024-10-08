‘I might have to beg’: Will Skelton on Wallabies’ upcoming Spring Tour

La Rochelle enforcer Will Skelton hopes to be selected to play under Joe Schmidt during the Wallabies’ upcoming Spring Tour. While Skelton has spoken with the coach, it remains to be seen as to whether the hulking lock will finally be included in Schmidt’s plans.

Under former coach Eddie Jones, Skelton was surprisingly given the captaincy ahead of last year’s Rugby World Cup in France. The second rower led Australia into rugby battle in their tournament opener against Georgia before suffering an injury.

Skelton hasn’t played for the Wallabies since that 35-15 win at Stade de France on September 10. Fans have been calling for Schmidt to select Skelton but the coach has largely only selected players currently plying their trade for one of Australia’s Super Rugby Pacific clubs.

The only exception to that is winger Marika Koroibete who, after missing the July series Tests against Wales and Georgia, was recalled for The Rugby Championship. Schmidt explained in August why it was “complicated” to select French-based Skelton during TRC.

But, ahead of the Wallabies’ upcoming tour to Europe, it seems like an ideal time for Schmidt and the other selectors to pick Skelton. Without giving too much away, the 32-year-old explained that it “would be pretty cool” to work with Schmidt for the first time.

“Joe hasn’t said for definite if I’m selected,” Skelton told AFP. “He’s just asked if I’m keen and if I’m in form, playing well, I’m in with a chance.

“I’ve not been coached under Joe so that would be pretty cool if I’m involved to work under a guy like him.”

The Wallabies will look to bounce back up north following their last-placed finish in The Rugby Championship. Australia only claimed one win from six Tests, and that was a thrilling 20-19 victory over Argentina in La Plata.

But, with that in the past, the Wallabies will soon turn their focus to the Spring Tour. They’ll face England at Allianz Stadium first, before taking on Warren Gatland’s Wales, Scotland and Murrayfield, and finally, Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Unfortunately for Skelton and potentially the Wallabies, that final Test against the Irish falls outside of the international window. That Test could potentially put Skelton up against La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara’s former team, Ireland.

“I have my form at club level,” Skelton added.

“Hopefully then I get picked for what will be three games. It’s a four game series but it’s only three Tests in the window.

“I might have to beg ROG if I get picked to play Ireland at the Aviva.”