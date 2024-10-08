Hurricanes lose Brett Cameron for 2025 Super Rugby season

The Hurricanes are still months away from starting preseason training but are already facing a playmaker crisis thanks to an ACL injury befalling starting No. 10 Brett Cameron.

The one-time All Black posted an image to his social media late Tuesday of himself hauled up in a hospital bed with a heavily wrapped knee, confirming what is believed to be an injury picked up while training for NPC side Manawatu.

The ACL injury can be expected to sideline the playmaker for nine months, meaning Cameron is set to miss the entire 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 28-year-old’s impending absence comes after a breakout season for the Hurricanes club where they finished top of the table with 12 wins from 14 games. Cameron’s 2023 signing contributed strongly to the club’s jump from serial fifth-place finishers to competition heavyweights.

The injury blow is amplified by the recent departure of 23-year-old Aidan Morgan, who signed with Irish club Ulster after seeing limited game time in Wellington following Cameron’s arrival. The URC club started their season three weeks ago with a one-point win over Glasgow Warriors with Morgan at the helm in the No. 10 jersey. The debutant scored a try in the 18th minute to aid the win.

The Super Rugby Pacific squads are set to be announced in the coming month and it remains to be seen whether the Hurricanes will land any playmakers to fortify their talent stocks.

The Crusaders recently landed former Wallaby playmaker James O’Connor to help fill their experience void at No. 10 but options elsewhere may be limited thanks to the recent start of the European season.

Players currently under contract at the club who could service the first five role include yet-to-be-capped All Black Ruben Love and 21-year-old Harry Godfrey.

Love appears to be the most likely candidate, with Hurricanes assistant coach Corey Jane recently revealing the fullback’s long-term goal of owning the black No. 10 jersey. In that context, the Hurricanes’ vacancy may just present the young Super Rugby star with the perfect opportunity.

Love would likely connect with recent All Blacks XV selection Riley Higgins in the 12 jersey thanks to a Jordie Barrett sabbatical in 2025. The door would then be opened for Godfrey to get significant minutes at 15 in a backline that offers Wellington fans a glimpse into the future of the club.

Other notable absentees from the Hurricanes’ 2025 season will be Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika), TJ Perenara (Tokyo Black Rams), Salesi Rayasi (Vannes) and Josh Moorby (Montpellier).

