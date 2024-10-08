Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Hurricanes lose Brett Cameron for 2025 Super Rugby season

By Ned Lester
The shot-clock has reduced the average time between a penalty being awarded and taken from 80 seconds to 68 (Photo Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes are still months away from starting preseason training but are already facing a playmaker crisis thanks to an ACL injury befalling starting No. 10 Brett Cameron.

The one-time All Black posted an image to his social media late Tuesday of himself hauled up in a hospital bed with a heavily wrapped knee, confirming what is believed to be an injury picked up while training for NPC side Manawatu.

The ACL injury can be expected to sideline the playmaker for nine months, meaning Cameron is set to miss the entire 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 28-year-old’s impending absence comes after a breakout season for the Hurricanes club where they finished top of the table with 12 wins from 14 games. Cameron’s 2023 signing contributed strongly to the club’s jump from serial fifth-place finishers to competition heavyweights.

The injury blow is amplified by the recent departure of 23-year-old Aidan Morgan, who signed with Irish club Ulster after seeing limited game time in Wellington following Cameron’s arrival. The URC club started their season three weeks ago with a one-point win over Glasgow Warriors with Morgan at the helm in the No. 10 jersey. The debutant scored a try in the 18th minute to aid the win.

The Super Rugby Pacific squads are set to be announced in the coming month and it remains to be seen whether the Hurricanes will land any playmakers to fortify their talent stocks.

The Crusaders recently landed former Wallaby playmaker James O’Connor to help fill their experience void at No. 10 but options elsewhere may be limited thanks to the recent start of the European season.

Players currently under contract at the club who could service the first five role include yet-to-be-capped All Black Ruben Love and 21-year-old Harry Godfrey.

Love appears to be the most likely candidate, with Hurricanes assistant coach Corey Jane recently revealing the fullback’s long-term goal of owning the black No. 10 jersey. In that context, the Hurricanes’ vacancy may just present the young Super Rugby star with the perfect opportunity.

Love would likely connect with recent All Blacks XV selection Riley Higgins in the 12 jersey thanks to a Jordie Barrett sabbatical in 2025. The door would then be opened for Godfrey to get significant minutes at 15 in a backline that offers Wellington fans a glimpse into the future of the club.

Other notable absentees from the Hurricanes’ 2025 season will be Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika), TJ Perenara (Tokyo Black Rams), Salesi Rayasi (Vannes) and Josh Moorby (Montpellier).

J
Jordon 1 hr ago

Huge blow for Cameron but this is a huge opportunity for the canes. Love, Godfrey and McClutchie are the future.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SadersMan 16 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

For all the eight years international coaching experience he had, & the access to legendary players like Guzzler, Nuggy, & Whitelock, (add in Mounga, Frizell), Foster was a disaster until somewhat saved by Ryan & Schmidt in mid/late 2022. At this stage he'd already recorded a loss & draw v AUS & a loss v ARG. So much for needing international coaching experience, right??!

15 Go to comments
M
MattJH 18 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Bell has been immense in the NPC, he’s the future no doubt.

But he was picked on potential, not form. To make the all blacks you should have to deserve the spot. On how he was playing, no way. Throws darts like a storm trooper.

Chay Fihaki getting called in? Maybe he’s the beneficiary of injuries but there’s 4-5 dudes I’d give a crack before him.

Dallas McCleod is good but ahead of Daniel Rona? Tavavtavanawai?

I dunno man. Brodi McAlister over Ricky Rick?

Maybe theyre thinking Ricky is Ricky and won’t grow any better, they know what they’re getting with him so may as well try someone else.

In surf Jesus we trust I guess.

15 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 29 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Bell's being getting huge raps from the likes of Gipper to be fair. What other "ridiculously biased" selections are you referring to?

15 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 31 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Stop being a blimmin clown bro. Embarrassing.

15 Go to comments
P
PC 38 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

It's one game against an average 8th in world team. I remember two games previous a bb under no pressure kicking to touch on full from a clear carryback over the 22 and then kicks to touch for half time before the siren and we end up nearly conceding points. I am happy to see how he goes in Nov, but we need these 3 games to decide if he is up to the level, because I don't see this amazing game manager. My gut says we need to go find the next guy. Dmac and bb are both the wrong type of player for a starting 10. They can't control the tight stuff.l against top teams well enough.

12 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 42 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

You mean like the wily old fox Sexton who played for the team that got knocked out of the QFs?


Go on…


The bigger question is whether a 41 year old BB will be able to push through to 2031. Take him off by the 15th minute?

12 Go to comments
d
dk 49 minutes ago
The Peter O'Mahony update Munster fans didn't want to hear

Munster will definitely be better without O'Mahony. Slower than a draft horse. Cost Ireland the WC QF by being completely anonymous.

3 Go to comments
C
CO 58 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Keep Beauden at ten and bring Richie back. They can fight it out.


By 2027 Beauden will be the wily old fox like captain grumpy Sexton was for Ireland. Unlike Ireland he should be taken off by the 60th minute with an impact from Richie or vice versa.


Leave fullback to Jordan as incumbent but get rid of the under six foot two candidates currently being looked at. Bring in the bigger athletes like Payton Spencer, Zarn Sullivan.

12 Go to comments
G
GL 1 hour ago
The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

Hahahaha

2 Go to comments
J
Jordon 1 hour ago
Hurricanes lose Brett Cameron for 2025 Super Rugby season

Huge blow for Cameron but this is a huge opportunity for the canes. Love, Godfrey and McClutchie are the future.

1 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Yes, but he will have to have a heck of a season to overcome DMac

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Will Jordan’s frank take when asked to explain All Blacks’ selection call

Somebody hasn't been watching him for a long time. It's been a minute since he last played fullback (I think 2023 SRP).


Just wait, he is absolutely electric. He might not be great against kick chase defenses like SA, but he really shines against systematic teams like Ireland and England, who are nothing without their systems. During those games, he often outshines his opposite number.


Really, WJ just needs a 10 who can help create chances with him.

2 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

I know he is overseas. But he is coming back before the next World Cup.

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

I think NZ will win the cup but sorry not giving you a "like". SA lose in 1/4s to Ireland...😁

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

NZR planning on contributing 100k for him to stay there.

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

I guess he was just a super sub when he was 2 x world player of the year from the 10 position eh?

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Why do you want 5 more years like the last 5? Mounga has had 5 years now and blown it every year. Move on. He is a year older than Dmac and has had every opportunity to show hiw worth. He didnt show anything worth bothering with. Should be either Samoa or Tonga at next WC as he has had 2 already to "Own the position" and failed badly.

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

McKenzie lost his way entirely by creating 9 line breaks eh. Why do writers presume its fine to lie and when they do it will just be taken as the truth from that point on? Lazy game analysis, lazy player analysis. All to write a story no one actually wanted to see on a topic thats irrellivant.

12 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

The second I saw the headline I knew it was this turkey writing it. Geez he has some serious issues.

2 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Unfortunately Richie Mo is overseas, but there are rumours of him coming back early.

12 Go to comments
