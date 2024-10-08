Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 31
FT
5 - 8
FT
WOMENS
7 - 38
FT
WOMENS
36 - 52
FT
23 - 24
FT
31 - 27
FT
33 - 29
FT
26 - 45
FT
46 - 28
FT
59 - 35
FT
36 - 19
FT
55 - 21
FT
13 - 19
FT
WOMENS
24 - 27
FT
47 - 21
FT
17 - 45
FT
WOMENS
26 - 36
FT
30 - 27
FT
43 - 22
FT
29 - 20
FT
11 - 10
FT
26 - 33
FT
WOMENS
5 - 35
FT
30 - 33
FT
0 - 20
FT
WOMENS
10 - 42
FT
5 - 36
FT
23 - 0
FT
28 - 23
FT
14 - 22
FT
WOMENS
21 - 8
FT
WOMENS
29 - 42
FT
24 - 26
FT
57 - 29
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 18
FT
31 - 49
FT
WOMENS
Thursday
15:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
10:00
WOMENS
Friday
11:00
WOMENS
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:30
WOMENS
Friday
21:05
The Rugby Championship

The winners and losers from the All Blacks' Rugby Championship campaign

By Ned Lester
Tupou Vaa'i and Mark Telea of the All Blacks. Photos by Hannah Peters/Getty Images.

The All Blacks consolidated their 50 per cent win rate throughout The Rugby Championship with a second-place finish thanks to their bonus-point tally pushing them past an impressive Argentina squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the team’s first Rugby Championship under head coach Scott Robertson, some new blood rose to the top and some familiar faces were forced onto the backbench with shaky performances demanding rethinks in the selection room.

With the coach affectionately known as ‘Razor’ looking to establish his best matchday 23 in the first year of this new World Cup cycle, we take a look at which players furthered their cases as components of that future and who suffered setbacks.

WINNERS

Wallace Sititi

Well, obviously Sititi is a winner. The 22-year-old burst onto the international scene in his debut Rugby Championship, performing against the reigning world champs like he was born to do so.

With his side lacking a physical edge against Argentina and falling just short against the Springboks, Sititi replaced Ethan Blackadder after the Crusader’s best game in the black jersey all season and had no issue asserting himself on the match.

In his first start for the All Blacks, Sititi contributed a dozen carries while his two linebreaks showed the X-factor All Blacks fans have been desperate for from their blindside flankers of late.

Inevitably, comparisons with Jerome Kaino emerged as Sititi even had pundits proposing a shift to No. 8 with Ardie Savea moving to the side of the scrum to accommodate the team’s new star. Something Scott Robertson wouldn’t rule out at the Northern Tour squad announcement on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expect the youngster to clock some big minutes against Europe’s heavyweights throughout November.

Cortez Ratima

The post-Aaron Smith era has started exactly how All Blacks fans hoped, with youngsters stepping into the black No. 9 jersey with assured ease.

Ratima, like his Chiefs teammate Sititi, looked anything but over-awed by the bright lights of The Rugby Championship, eventually proving himself to be the premier halfback in the New Zealand squad and duly earning the starting jersey.

With the impending return of Cam Roigard, the presumed heir to Smith’s throne, Ratima has begun his campaign to be the next face of the black nine jersey with conviction. These two, with the addition of the even younger Noah Hotham, will push each other and bring the best out of one another for years to come.

By the tournament’s end, Ratima looked more than comfortable in carving through the Wallabies’ defence and providing the try assist for a flying Rieko Ioane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruck Speed

0-3 secs
58%
56%
3-6 secs
25%
31%
6+ secs
10%
9%
87
Rucks Won
100

Tupou Vaa’i

A coming-of-age tournament for the young lock, Vaa’i’s patience while undergoing an extended apprenticeship under the iconic partnership of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick along with his new second-row partner Scott Barrett has well and truly paid off.

Emerging from his three-year understudy role as a superbly well-rounded talent, Vaa’i was the engine room component the All Blacks needed and proved ready for more responsibility when calling the line out at Eden Park.

The 24-year-old has been praised for his professionalism by personnel across the All Blacks organisation, suggesting his current form is no fluke.

Vaa’i physically held his own against the world champs in South Africa and relieved pressure on Scott Barrett. Much like with Ratima, the lock’s emergence is of heightened significance as the team moves on from an iconic era of excellence in Vaa’i’s position.

Related

The winners and losers from Wallabies’ Rugby Championship campaign

The Wallabies finished The Rugby Championship in last place after winning just one of their six Tests.

Read Now

LOSERS

Mark Tele’a

One of the All Blacks’ best players in 2023, Tele’a won the Breakthrough Player of the Year award and looked to cement himself as not just a premier talent in New Zealand but the world.

The winger’s form in The Rugby Championship has however failed to live up to the remarkably high bar he set for himself during last year’s World Cup.

We’ve seen this movie before. In an instant, one of the best-attacking threats in World Rugby can be usurped and lost in the uber-talented outside back stocks New Zealand possesses. Ask Julian Savea, Rieko Ioane and Waisake Naholo, just to name a few.

Time after time, the black 11 and 14 jerseys have proven to be a young man’s game, and given Tele’a was already a relatively late bloomer making his international debut at 25 years of age, there’s precedent for him to fall off the wagon before he gets a chance to rediscover his form.

Blues teammate Caleb Clarke’s game-breaking form is assisting Tele’a’s fall down the pecking order, too. Clarke claimed a tournament-high of six tries to go along with his six clean breaks and 300 running metres with the No. 11 jersey on his back – although he also led the competition in yellow cards received.

Dalton Papali’i

Papali’i lost his place in the starting XV due to a thumb injury and the form of new centurion Sam Cane did the rest, resulting in an extended absence for the Super Rugby Pacific champion.

With Cane signing off on his All Blacks career in 2024, it’s easy to see Papali’i landing another crack at the No. 7 jersey in no time, but the real threat to the Blues flanker is the Wellingtonian waiting in the wings.

Should Papali’i again fail to command his selection, Peter Lakai could find himself with an opportunity on his hands and much like with fellow youngster Wallace Sititi, the team may not look back.

The 27-year-old suffered an apparent leg injury in his NPC appearance over the weekend, but if all things go well he’ll get a chance at playing time again on the Northern Tour.

The team looked to benefit from Cane’s high work rate around the ruck while Papali’i’s skillset was overshadowed in his few appearances by two 20-tackle Ethan Blackadder performances and his carry game went unutilised with World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea beside him.

The two Tests against Los Pumas were the last time we saw Papali’i. The first of which, a 38-30 loss, saw Papali’i replaced in the 64th minute by Wallace Sititi after making eight tackles with three carries. Game two saw the game result secured in the first half and Sam Cane replaced Papali’i after 50 minutes.

Fixture
Internationals
Japan
01:50
26 Oct 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

Ofa Tu’ungafasi

Tamaiti Williams’s time is upon us, and it appears to be at Tu’ungafasi’s expense.

A loyal servant to the All Blacks scrum, the 32-year-old is the last of the old guard of props to still be kicking with the young crop. Through no fault of his own, the Blues big man could well be fighting for squad selection let alone the match day 23 as the likes of Xavier Numia continue to impress.

Williams’ rise may not just displace Tu’ungafasi, but Ethan de Groot is within the 140kg behemoth’s sights as well. The incumbent was sidelined for the South Africa tour with injury and struggled in his return during the Bledisloe Cup.

Time will tell how much of that is rust vs Williams setting the bar. Either way, the challenge has been laid.

For Tu’ungafasi, both players offer more in the way of impact with evolving set-piece games that have stacked up well against the Springboks.

Another thing we learned from The Rugby Championship is Scott Robertson wants his props to be able to play at the line, as we saw from Tyrel Lomax on two separate occasions which helped set up All Blacks tries. This is another area where Williams thrives, featuring in many Crusaders attacking moves with his smooth distribution.

Recommended

Scott Robertson delivers promising update on injured All Blacks trio

Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

INTERVIEW

Will Jordan’s frank take when asked to explain All Blacks’ selection call

INTERVIEW

Hoskins Sotutu named in 29-man All Blacks XV squad

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leicester Tigers eye reunion with Wales star as Pollard doubts persist

2

England make announcement on Kevin Sinfield future

3

'It looked like this team hadn’t been coached for 6 weeks'

4

'It’s amazing to hear there’s already 70k tickets sold'

5

David Ribbans: 'It's the reason why I'm here, not still in England'

6

Former All Black tips Hoskins Sotutu for international switch after latest snub

7

Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

8

The Jack Willis news Steve Borthwick doesn't want to hear

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

A tale of two cities: Gloucester and Bath set to resume hostilities

Bath have been talked up as Premiership winners but Gloucester's early-season dynamism ensures a bare-knuckle ride West Country derby

LONG READ

Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In resting Antoine Dupont and the rest of his 'premiums', has Fabien Galthie undermined a mouth-watering voyage?

LONG READ

'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

Every team benefits from a certain amount of luck but underlying performances rather than league position are a more reliable guide.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 23 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don't think they are dropping very big sums JD. Annual revenues are about 35m Euros per club now.

206 Go to comments
M
MB 24 minutes ago
Former All Black tips Hoskins Sotutu for international switch after latest snub

Well, could be great for England…awesome!

12 Go to comments
M
MB 26 minutes ago
The Jack Willis news Steve Borthwick doesn't want to hear

I’m happy that things are going well for him abroad. 👍

5 Go to comments
G
GP 29 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

The ironic thing with this interview is Will Jordan only ended up , in his best position , fullback , because Beaudy was sick. Will was brilliant and then in the second test against the Wallabies , scored a try 2 minutes in to the game, that was Christian Cullenish. Beauden should never play fullback again, remain at best a bench option.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In the case of Cane, DP and Blackadder between them have over 40 caps and Ardie has another 90, so I don't see it as necessary.

206 Go to comments
M
MB 32 minutes ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

Boy, “aggressive eye contact”? Unless he stuck a thumb in there, I don’t get how that’s a problem.

6 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 37 minutes ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

Ha brilliant. Also remember in the post match interviews he'd be so offended at just about every question put his way. What a muppet.!

6 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think aspects like the legal concerns over repeated concussion will intervene eventually JM. The NFL gridiron sides only play 17 reg season games per season... 26 +playoffs +Europe is just too many.

206 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

True but it wasn't in 2014 when we had to forego the EP finalists, who didn't arrive in NZ until the second week of the tour!

206 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

As New Zealand are said to be 'livid' about something France have done for well over a decade, the All Blacks better win the series 3-0. This whole situation really diminishes the July tests next year as we could have a Lions series that isn't competitive and South Africa's July tests aren't going to be promoters dream. A full strength France taking on New Zealand in New Zealand would be mouthwatering. Alas, it won't happen for reasons we all understand.

206 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ignorant xenophobe. I’ve never had issues with language in France. This summer, we’ve spent three weeks in the countryside and everyone was delightful. The only problems were the obnoxious anglos….

Culturally traumatized? What nonsense is this? Historical psychologist? Bull💩.

206 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I live in Belgium, and spend a lot of time in France. As I have spent over the years. By the way, the francophone side of Belgium.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It should be solid but when owners are covering multi million deficits each year it really isn't. That's the problem with any professional league where winning is more important than profit and some owners are willing to drop very big sums to do so.


Reminds me of the infamous Alan Sugar quote, speaking to fellow English Premier League owners. "It doesn't matter how much money we get, we'll still p155 it up the wall!"

206 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

I think I remember there was one season of super rugby where the ongoing joke was other clubs "sending him invoices" for the broken windows and doors his tantrums caused in the coaches box

6 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

With 10 teams in England, it's much more easy ...

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No it's Bernard Lamaitre, this July. Read the article.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You may not be convinced and time will tell of course but my numbers above aren't those of a very very conservative selector. Deciding that he needs 8 players in their 30s in his wider squad playing against teams like Ireland who have been playing with that many in their starting 15 alone just seems common sense to me.


Lads like Numia and Lakai will get their chance next year when the schedule won't be anywhere near as taxing.

206 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Dynaboars statement: Signing of Springboks winger Kurt Lee Arendse

Good move all around. how long will his stint be in Japan?


I worry about this chaps concussion count. And Japan will help sustain his body to 2027.


Gives an opportunity for someone else from our amazing speed freak gene pool to get a shot at playing for the bulls.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

If you know better then take the job. If you can…

3 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team
Search